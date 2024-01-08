UEI Announces Major Expansion to the UEI TIDE™ Family of Smart Thermostats

UEI Introduces Four New Products and Two New Accessories

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #CES2024—Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control technology for smart home and entertainment devices announces four new products: TIDE Dial M, TIDE Dial M with Scene Controller Pack, TIDE Bridge+ and TIDE Bridge+IAQ in addition to the Smart TRV and C-wire adapter accessories. UEI will provide a sneak-peak of their new line-up at their booth #52023 in the Smart Home Pavilion in the Venetian, at the 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show.









The current UEI TIDE climate control family includes a broad portfolio of tactile and touch-operated smart thermostats; a wireless bridge allowing smart thermostats to be completely portable and placed anywhere; a built-in smart home hub to enable an all-in-one smart home control service; complemented with UEI’s complete line-up of sensors as well as a growing list of 3rd party devices including air quality, lighting and shade control. Enabling complete smart home automation across many devices.

The newly expanded Smart Thermostat family will soon include several new product solutions that address major industry and consumer pain points.

The New Product Line-up Announcement:

UEI TIDE Dial M: Offers best-in-class battery life of two years for a wireless, full-color display thermostat controller that delivers ultimate consumer convenience when paired with the TIDE Bridge for a fully untethered control experience.

“Our expansion of the UEI TIDE climate control family of products shows our commitment to our HVAC customers and the industry in general. Our product teams are working to innovate climate control technologies that address major needs and pain points in the industry that impact the entire home control ecosystem. We are excited about our current line-up of products, and the potential growth our solutions can bring to this billion-dollar worldwide market,” said David Chong, EVP, Global Sales.

Product availability has not been finalized. For a product demonstration visit the UEI booth, #52023 at the Venetian Expo, in the Smart Home Pavilion or contact eva.delgado@uei.com to schedule a tour here.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

*All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery, technical performance, and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by UEI customers of the UEI TIDE suite of products and accessories identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the adoption of the smart home hub technologies identified in this release by UEI customers, the continued penetration and growth of UEI HVAC technologies, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

