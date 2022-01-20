U.S. Federal Agencies Can Quickly and Accurately Compare Telecom Providers Before Ordering Services Through the GSA

Home Business Wire U.S. Federal Agencies Can Quickly and Accurately Compare Telecom Providers Before Ordering...
What: It is time consuming for federal agencies to research and compare dozens of telecom service providers. That’s why the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) created the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program, which provides agencies with a single, convenient resource for quickly identifying their options. This enables federal agencies to procure the most cost-effective telecom solution to fulfill their needs.

A new use case explores how iconectiv’s Common Language—industry-standard descriptions and accurate representations of telecommunication infrastructure—enable agencies to quickly, accurately and confidently compare their options before ordering services through the GSA.

Why It Matters: This accuracy gives federal agencies the peace of mind that they are selecting the telecom service provider that best meets their needs. It also helps the GSA fulfill its congressional mandate and ensure that the EIS program meets its key objectives, including cost savings through aggregated volume buying, price and spend visibility.

The EIS program is the latest example of how iconectiv is helping companies, countries and communication providers of all types have greater oversight in their communication options and better trust in their communication capabilities.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

