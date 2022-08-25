Turtle Beach’s Highly Rated, Award-Winning Designed for Xbox Recon Controller Now Available in Arctic Camo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Recon Controller is now available in a new Arctic Camo colorway. Since its debut, the award-winning Recon Controller has been lauded by fans and reviewers alike for blending game-changing controls with the brand’s signature audio technologies. Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller has been securing awards and top marks since the moment it was revealed. Recently, IGN gave the Recon Controller a 9/10 review score plus the publication’s Editors’ Choice designation, while CNN Underscored included it in their Best Xbox Series X|S Accessories. The new Arctic Camo colorway is another attractive option for gamers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, along with the original Black and White versions. All three colors are now available from Turtle Beach and participating retailers globally for $59.95 MSRP.





“The Recon Controller was a powerful first entry for Turtle Beach into the ~$600 million third-party gamepad market1, and its continued, consistent praise and strong reviews show we have done it right,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The new Arctic Camo Recon Controller is another great option for gamers on Xbox and PC to consider, and we’ve got more Designed for Xbox and mobile gaming controllers coming later this year.”

The Recon Controller was the first controller to pair Turtle Beach’s signature audio innovations with game-winning controls. Gamers on Xbox and Windows PCs can plug in any wired 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach features, including Superhuman Hearing®, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets, and more. Additionally, Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode lets gamers tune thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy, while up to four profiles can be saved on each of the mappable rear quick-action buttons. Feel the recoil of gunshots and the purr of vehicle engines through next-gen vibration feedback from dual-rumble motors in the handles and triggers. The Recon Controller lets gamers play longer and stay cooler thanks to its ergonomic shape and cooling rubber grips. The Recon Controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, like Turtle Beach’s Recon 500 and best-selling Recon 70 series headsets.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness and liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 – Newzoo Peripheral Market Forecast, October 2021 and internal estimates

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

Europe

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com