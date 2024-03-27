TSS Solutions Opens Office in Oklahoma City

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#radar—TSS Solutions, an Acorn Growth Company, has established a new office in Oklahoma City, OK, the company announced today.





“Innovation, talent, and key research partnerships are pillars within TSS’s growth framework that maximizes our warfighter support,” said Don DiFrisco, TSS Solutions President and CEO. “Oklahoma is the center of gravity for Counter UAS research and testing, so it is a natural fit to leverage our radar expertise, expanding into Oklahoma to further develop these capabilities and relationships.”

TSS Solutions is establishing leadership, program management, and technologist positions in Oklahoma focused on SATCOM, CUAS, and radar advancements to counter the ever-growing asymmetric threat of drone warfare that is being employed by our nation’s adversaries.

“Acorn’s defense portfolio continues to expand and provide tangible, effects-based solutions to our warfighters and partner nations,” said Rick Nagel, Managing Partner, Acorn Growth Companies. “It is always great to see our portfolio companies expand into our home base of Oklahoma and accelerate the synergistic effects of being part of a great team.”

TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The Company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers’ missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

