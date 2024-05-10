TruBridge Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





First Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted

Bookings of $23.6 million compared to $19.8 million

Total revenue of $83.2 million compared to $86.2 million

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $53.0 million compared to $48.6 million RCM revenue represented 63.7% of TruBridge’s total revenue

GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share of $(0.17) compared to $0.21

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.19 compared to $0.58

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million compared to $14.6 million

Commenting on the results, Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of TruBridge, Inc., stated, “We continued to make significant progress on our transformation efforts during the first quarter, and we remained focused on the key areas that we believe will drive results. The refinement of our financial operations gives us enhanced capabilities in regard to accurate forecasting, an improved capital allocation strategy and identification of cost savings opportunities and provides us a more stable foundation from which to grow.”

“We were pleased with the continued momentum in bookings this quarter, which came in at $23 million and reflected wins in both our RCM and our EHR business, as well as the growth in our pipeline especially in the larger deals that we’ve started to move towards in the past few quarters. Our success in capturing these larger deals in our RCM business does bring an added layer of timing complexity from contracting to implementation. As a result, to reflect the variability in time to convert larger deals, we feel it’s prudent to slightly revise our full-year revenue range. The work we have done on expense management, however, has put us in a strong position in terms of our profitability, allowing us to maintain our previous adjusted EBITDA outlook this year.

“TruBridge operates in an area of the market with tremendous need, and our solutions address many of them. We remain confident we can continue to deliver for our customers and shareholders,” concluded Fowler.

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

Total revenue of $81 million to $83 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million to $10.0 million

For the full year 2024, TruBridge expects to generate:

Total revenue of $330 million to $340 million; revised from $340 million to $350 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $50 million; unchanged

Conference Call

TruBridge will hold a live webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 results on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Central time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website, investors.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include: saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; pandemics and other public health crises and related economic disruptions; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential delay in the development of markets for our RCM service offering; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; potential disruption of our business due to our ongoing implementation of a new enterprise resource planning software solution; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; our utilization of artificial intelligence, which could expose us to liability or adversely affect our business if we cannot compete effectively with others using artificial intelligence; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues RCM $ 53,038 $ 48,631 EHR 28,022 35,191 Patient engagement 2,187 2,411 Total revenues 83,247 86,233 Expenses Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) RCM 29,597 27,183 EHR 11,287 16,348 Patient engagement 875 646 Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) 41,759 44,177 Product development 10,689 8,352 Sales and marketing 6,592 6,957 General and administrative 19,396 14,453 Amortization 5,869 5,500 Depreciation 400 499 Total expenses 84,705 79,938 Operating income (loss) (1,458 ) 6,295 Other income (expense): Other income 1,422 267 Interest expense (4,072 ) (2,669 ) Total other income (expense) (2,650 ) (2,402 ) Income (loss) before taxes (4,108 ) 3,893 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,592 ) 809 Net income (loss) $ (2,516 ) $ 3,084 Net income (loss) per common share—basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.21 Net income (loss) per common share—diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,234 14,136 Diluted 14,234 14,136

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) March 31, 2024

(unaudited) Dec. 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,115 $ 3,848 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,773 and $3,631, respectively 64,218 59,723 Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $304 and $319, respectively) 3,668 3,997 Inventories 980 475 Prepaid income taxes 1,151 1,628 Prepaid expenses and other 17,772 15,807 Assets of held for sale disposal group – 25,977 Total current assets 91,904 111,455 Property & equipment, net 8,750 8,974 Software development costs, net 41,237 39,139 Operating lease assets 4,672 5,192 Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $79 and $97, respectively) 959 1,226 Other assets, net of current portion 8,331 7,314 Intangible assets, net 86,086 89,213 Goodwill 172,573 171,909 Deferred tax assets 1,905 – Total assets $ 416,417 $ 434,422 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,356 $ 10,133 Current portion of long-term debt 3,074 3,141 Deferred revenue 9,079 8,677 Accrued vacation 5,429 5,410 Liabilities of held for sale disposal group – 977 Other accrued liabilities 18,226 19,892 Total current liabilities 47,164 48,230 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,732 195,270 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,848 3,074 Deferred tax liabilities – 1,230 Total liabilities 231,744 247,804 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,572 and 15,121 shares issued, respectively 15 15 Treasury stock, 613 and 572 shares, respectively (17,417 ) (17,075 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 113 – Additional paid-in capital 196,346 195,546 Retained earnings 5,616 8,132 Total stockholders’ equity 184,673 186,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 416,417 $ 434,422

TruBridge, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,516 ) $ 3,084 Adjustments to net income: Provision for credit losses 500 (352 ) Deferred taxes (2,982 ) 572 Stock-based compensation 800 1,247 Depreciation 400 499 Gain on sale of business (1,250 ) – Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,127 4,014 Amortization of software development costs 2,742 1,486 Amortization of deferred finance costs 107 90 Non-cash operating lease costs 675 479 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,112 ) (3,099 ) Financing receivables 628 619 Inventories (505 ) (398 ) Prepaid expenses and other 772 (3,187 ) Accounts payable 1,253 5,605 Deferred revenue 1,006 47 Operating lease liabilities (583 ) (499 ) Other liabilities (2,573 ) (971 ) Prepaid income taxes 477 237 Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities (2,034 ) 9,473 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash acquired 21,410 – Investment in software development (4,839 ) (6,233 ) Purchases of property and equipment (177 ) (16 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 16,394 (6,249 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (342 ) (2,484 ) Payments of long-term debt principal (875 ) (875 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 15,423 5,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (27,729 ) (5,000 ) Debt issuance cots (529 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (14,052 ) (3,359 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 308 (135 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents included in assets sold (41 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,848 6,951 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,115 $ 6,816

TruBridge, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, In ‘000s 2024 2023 RCM(1) $ 14,391 $ 12,100 EHR(2) 8,610 7,271 Patient engagement(1) 568 476 Total $ 23,569 $ 19,847 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

TruBridge, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 RCM Net new(1) $ 8,993 $ 6,029 Cross-sell(1) 5,398 6,071 EHR Non-subscription sales(2) 3,078 4,064 Subscription revenue(3) 5,532 3,207 Patient engagement 568 476 Total $ 23,569 $ 19,847 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

TruBridge, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment (In ‘000s) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, In ‘000s 2024 2023 RCM $ 6,396 $ 7,898 EHR 2,929 6,157 Patient engagement 129 588 Total $ 9,454 $ 14,643

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ (2,516 ) $ 3,084 Net Income Margin (3.0 %) 3.6 % Depreciation expense 400 498 Amortization of software development costs 2,742 1,486 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,126 4,014 Stock-based compensation 800 1,247 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 3,844 1,104 Interest expense 4,072 2,669 Gain on sale of AHT (1,250 ) – Other (172 ) (268 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,592 ) 809 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,454 $ 14,643 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.4 % 17.0 %

TruBridge, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS: 2024 2023 Net income (loss), as reported $ (2,516 ) $ 3,084 Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,127 4,014 Stock-based compensation 800 1,247 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 3,844 1,104 Non-cash interest expense 90 90 Gain on sale of AHT (1,250 ) – After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (1,388 ) (1,357 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation – 50 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,707 $ 8,232 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,234 14,136 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.58

TruBridge, Inc. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Revenue Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Recurring revenues – EHR Acute Care EHR $ 25,910 $ 27,613 Post-acute Care EHR 582 3,906 Total recurring revenues – EHR 26,492 31,519 Non-recurring revenues – EHR Acute Care EHR 1,449 3,292 Post-acute Care EHR 81 380 Total non-recurring revenues – EHR 1,530 3,672 Total EHR revenues $ 28,022 $ 35,191

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non‑GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation expense; (ii) amortization of software development costs; (iii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (iv) stock-based compensation; (v) severance and other non‑recurring charges; (vi) interest expense; (vii) gain on sale of AHT; (xiii) Other; and (ix) the provision (benefit) for income taxes.

– Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation expense; (ii) amortization of software development costs; (iii) amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; (iv) stock-based compensation; (v) severance and other non‑recurring charges; (vi) interest expense; (vii) gain on sale of AHT; (xiii) Other; and (ix) the provision (benefit) for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA Margin – Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue.

– Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (iv) non-cash interest expense; (v) gain on sale of AHT; and (vi) the total tax effect of items (i) through (v).

– Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring charges; (iv) non-cash interest expense; (v) gain on sale of AHT; and (vi) the total tax effect of items (i) through (v). Non-GAAP EPS – Non-GAAP EPS consists of Non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) in the applicable period.

Certain of the items excluded or adjusted to arrive at these non-GAAP financial measures are described below:

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles – Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods.

– Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods. Stock-based compensation – Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods, and such expense will recur in future periods.

– Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods, and such expense will recur in future periods. Severance and other nonrecurring charges – Non-recurring charges relate to certain severance and other charges incurred in connection with activities that are considered non-recurring.

