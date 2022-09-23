Trio-Tech Reports Fiscal 2022 Net Income of $0.57 Per Share Versus a Loss of $0.15 Per Share as Revenue Increased 36%

Fourth Quarter Net Income Increased to $0.19 Per Share Versus a Loss of $0.25 Per Share on 27% Revenue Gain

VAN NUYS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Results

Driven by a 41% increase in testing services revenue and 103% increase in distribution revenue compared to fiscal 2021, Trio-Tech’s total revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 increased 36% to $44,065,000 from $32,462,000 for fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2022 gross margin increased 53% to $11,733,000, or 27% of revenue, compared to $7,670,000, or 24% of revenue for fiscal 2021.

Total operating expenses declined to 21% of revenue from 24% of revenue for fiscal 2021, contributing to an increase in operating income to $2,353,000, compared to an operating loss of $61,000 for fiscal 2021.

Net income increased to $2,395,000, or $0.57 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss for fiscal 2021 of $591,000, or $0.15 per share, which included a $1,580,000 impairment related to the Singapore Theme Resort Project.

Record Backlog

Reflecting a 38% and 51% increase in manufacturing and testing backlog respectively, Trio-Tech’s total backlog at June 30, 2022 increased 29% to a record $17,463,000 compared to $13,503,000 at June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 increased 32% to $7,698,000 compared to $5,836,000 at June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 increased to $27,874,000, or $6.85 per outstanding share, including cash and cash equivalents of $7,698,000. This compares to shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 of $25,634,000, or $6.55 per outstanding share, including cash and cash equivalents of $5,836,000. There were approximately 4,071,680 and 3,913,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 27% to $11,834,000 from $9,308,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting a 44% increase in testing services revenue and an 82% increase in distribution revenue. Manufacturing revenue declined 13% for the quarter but increased 3% for the fiscal year as a whole.

Gross margin increased 44% to $3,190,000, or 27% of revenue, compared to $2,222,000, or 24% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations increased 138% to $857,000 compared to income from operations of $359,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $790,000, or $0.19 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Trio-Tech reported a net loss of $996,000, or $0.25 per share, which included the one-time, non-cash impairment charge mentioned above.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s CEO, said, “ We delivered significant gains in revenue, gross margin, operating and net income in fiscal 2022, and our strong backlog, demonstrated by significant gains in manufacturing and strong orders for testing services, gives us a solid foundation as we begin the new fiscal year. Supply chain performance has shown improvements, and positive feedback regarding our customers’ business expectations has been steadily increasing.”

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech’s semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company’s Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company’s products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company’s products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; trade tension between U.S. and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company’s control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this release are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “potential,” “believes,” “can impact,” “continue,” or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company’s control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Manufacturing $ 3,339 $ 3,827 $ 13,526 $ 13,151 Testing services 5,494 3,828 19,477 13,846 Distribution 2,999 1,647 11,037 5,437 Real estate 2 6 25 28 11,834 9,308 44,065 32,462 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,309 2,954 10,147 9,809 Cost of testing services rendered 3,819 2,780 12,960 10,431 Cost of distribution 2,496 1,333 9,147 4,475 Cost of real estate 20 19 78 77 8,644 7,086 32,332 24,792 Gross Margin 3,190 2,222 11,733 7,670 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,056 1,693 8,361 6,929 Selling 194 90 643 446 Research and development 82 80 375 357 (Loss) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 — 1 (1 ) Total operating expenses 2,333 1,863 9,380 7,731 Income/ (Loss) from Operations 857 359 2,353 (61 ) Other (Expenses) Income Interest expense (35 ) (30 ) (122 ) (126 ) Other income, net (74 ) 148 595 354 Government grant 228 102 228 514 Impairment loss on other assets — (1,580 ) — (1,580 ) Total other income (expenses) 119 (1,360 ) 701 (838 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 976 (1,001 ) 3,054 (899 ) Income Tax Expenses (254 ) (103 ) (757 ) (228 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax 722 (1,104 ) 2,297 (1,127 ) (Loss) Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax (3 ) (2 ) 2 (28 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 719 (1,106 ) 2,299 (1,155 ) Less: Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest (71 ) (110 ) (96 ) (564 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Trio-Tech International 790 (996 ) 2,395 (591 ) Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income (Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 793 (993 ) 2,396 (575 ) (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3 ) (3 ) (1 ) (16 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Trio-Tech International 790 (996 ) 2,395 (591 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share – Continuing Operations $ 0.20 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.16 ) Basic Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations — — (0.01 ) — Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.20 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.60 $ (0.16 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share – Continuing Operations $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.15 ) Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations — — — — Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 0.19 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.15 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 3,972 3,768 3,972 3,768 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 4,094 3,898 4,174 3,885

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders: Net (loss) income $ 719 $ (1,106 ) $ 2,299 $ (1,155 ) Foreign currency translation, net of tax (1,253 ) 133 (1,275 ) 1,248 Comprehensive (Loss) Income (534 ) (973 ) 1,024 93 Less: Comprehensive Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (129 ) (117 ) (169 ) (572 ) Comprehensive (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ (405 ) $ (856 ) $ 1,193 $ 665

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,698 $ 5,836 Short-term deposits 5,420 6,651 Trade account receivables, net 11,592 8,293 Other receivables 998 662 Inventories, net 2,258 2,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,215 418 Financed sales receivable 21 19 Total current assets 29,202 23,959 Deferred tax assets 169 217 Investment properties, net 585 681 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,481 9,531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,152 1,876 Other assets 137 262 Financed sales receivable 17 39 Restricted term deposits 1,678 1,741 Total non-current assets 14,219 14,347 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,421 $ 38,306 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 929 $ 72 Accounts payable 2,401 3,702 Accrued expenses 6,004 3,363 Income taxes payable 787 314 Current portion of bank loans payable 472 439 Current portion of finance leases 118 197 Current portion of operating leases 1,218 672 Total current liabilities 11,929 8,759 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,272 1,621 Finance leases, net of current portion 119 253 Operating leases, net of current portion 1,934 1,204 Income taxes payable 137 385 Other non-current liabilities 28 31 Total non-current liabilities 3,490 3,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,419 12,253 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,071,680 and 3,913,055 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 12,750 12,178 Paid-in capital 4,708 4,233 Accumulated retained earnings 9,219 6,824 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 1,197 2,399 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders’ equity 27,874 25,634 Non-controlling interest 128 419 TOTAL EQUITY 28,002 26,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,421 $ 38,306

