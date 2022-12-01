Transact Campus Named Midsize Finalist In Phoenix Business Journal’s Best Places to Work

Award Winners and Final Rankings Will Be Presented On December 8 In Phoenix

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus, (“Transact”) the award winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced that it was named a Midsize finalist in the Phoenix Business Journal’s (“PBJ”) long-running Best Places to Work Awards program.

The Phoenix Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards highlights the most forward-thinking employers in the “Valley,” and in 2022, a record number of small and large businesses and organizations submitted nominations for the program. PBJ partnered with Quantum Workplace, which independently evaluated the nominees. After companies applied for this program, Quantum conducted surveys of their local employees and scored each employer based on those responses to come up with this year’s 100 honorees.

Founded in 1984, Transact offers a configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem serving over 12 million customers at 1,750+ schools and facilitating over $45 billion in transactions annually. Transact offers integrated payment solutions for tuition and fees to multi-purpose campus IDs that can be used for everything from door access to campus commerce solutions for meal plans, mobile ordering, and retail payments.

“Phoenix is home to several world-class businesses and top talent. It is a tremendous accomplishment for Transact to be elevated alongside these leaders in business to be named a ‘Best Places to Work’ finalist,” said Nancy Langer, chief executive officer of Transact. “We have always been committed to teamwork, pursuing excellence in the details, and inspiring clients, students and the campus communities we serve, and this award only validates the work we do.”

“With labor shortages and employee turnover continuing to be major causes of sleepless nights for some managers and corporate bosses, smart companies are drilling down to consider the perks, practices and policies that can attract top talent,” explained Ray Schey, Market President and Publisher at Phoenix Business Journal. “We are excited to announce the organizations in Phoenix who have done the most to keep employees engaged, valued, and content in their positions.”

The winners and final ranking will be revealed at the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards luncheon event, set for Thursday, Dec. 8 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa — Get tickets here. The presenting sponsor is CornerStone Staffing.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life and streamlines transactions for administrators, faculty, and staff. Transact offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions with one connected experience. Transact solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 120 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $200 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

