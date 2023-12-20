Toshiba Group Selects Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage for Cost Savings and Improved Data Access Response Times as it Scales its Infrastructure

Data transferred from on-premises to Wasabi cloud storage results in 30 percent expense reduction for Toshiba Group

BOSTON & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that Toshiba Group, one of the world’s leading electronics manufacturers, has reduced costs by 30 percent after adopting Wasabi as its cloud storage solution. Toshiba Group now stores 85 percent of its data on Wasabi, with unused data on its file servers automatically transferring to Wasabi cloud storage after 30 days, reducing costs and allowing the company to manage rapidly growing volumes of data more effectively. In addition, the elimination of file servers in each department has reduced the operational load.





Toshiba Group operates a 1PB file server with the volume of data growing 10 percent year-over-year as data accumulates through daily operations. The company was previously using NetApp on-premise as a file server to store data. However, scaling on-premise storage in anticipation of future data growth proved to be a significant investment. Rather than purchasing additional hardware, Toshiba Group adopted NTT Communications’ Wasabi Tiering for NetApp service. This solution uses NetApp’s tiering feature to automatically transfer and store infrequently accessed data from NetApp to Wasabi’s cloud storage.

“ By migrating our NetApp data to Wasabi, we have been able to greatly expand our storage use while maintaining a lower cost,” said Katsuhiro Nigorikawa, General Manager, IT Platform Promotion Department, Toshiba I.S. Corporation. “ We have already achieved a 30 percent reduction in costs, and the more we use Wasabi, the more effective it becomes. Wasabi will also help us collect and utilize an even larger volume of data in the future.”

Wasabi makes cloud storage simple, affordable, fast and secure. In addition to its compliance with Toshiba Group’s cloud standards, Wasabi’s ability to integrate within NTT Communications’ data centers was also critical for Toshiba Group’s distributed file storage in key regions.

“ Wasabi’s next-generation cloud storage enables our customers and partners, like Toshiba Group and NTT Communications, to benefit from a scalable solution with predictable pricing that can grow with their data storage needs,” said Aki Wakimoto, Japan Country Manager, Wasabi. “ We look forward to a continued partnership with Toshiba Group to reduce management costs with Wasabi hot cloud storage.”

Additional information on Toshiba Group choosing Wasabi for affordable data storage with improved response times can be found here.

