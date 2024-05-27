Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2024 Results

“STRONG START TO 2024; GUIDANCE UPGRADED”

Please note that all financial data is consolidated and comprises that of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (the "Company", or "Turkcell") and its subsidiaries and associates (together referred to as the "Group"), unless otherwise stated.

We have four reporting segments:

“Turkcell Türkiye” which comprises our telecom, digital services and digital business services related businesses in Türkiye (as used in our previous releases in periods prior to Q115, this term covered only the mobile businesses). All non-financial data presented in this press release is unconsolidated and comprises Turkcell Türkiye only figures, unless otherwise stated. The terms “we”, “us”, and “our” in this press release refer only to Turkcell Türkiye, except in discussions of financial data, where such terms refer to the Group, and except where context otherwise requires.

“Turkcell International” which comprises all of our telecom and digital services-related businesses outside of Türkiye (BeST and KKTCELL).

As of December 31, 2023, our Lifecell, UkrTower, and Global LLC operations in Ukraine have been classified as a disposal group held for sale and as a discontinued operation.

“Techfin” which comprises all of our financial services businesses.

“Other” which mainly comprises our non-group call center and energy businesses, retail channel operations, smart devices management and consumer electronics sales through digital channels and intersegment eliminations.

Discontinued operations in Ukraine include Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, and LLC Ukrtower.

This press release provides a year-on-year comparison of our key indicators and figures in parentheses following the operational and financial results for March 31, 2024 refer to the same item as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at and for March 31, 2024, which can be accessed via our website in the investor relations section (www.turkcell.com.tr).

Selected financial information presented in this press release for the first quarter of 2023, and 2024 is based on IFRS figures in TRY terms unless otherwise stated.

In the tables used in this press release totals may not foot due to rounding differences. The same applies to the calculations in the text.

Year-on-year percentage comparisons appearing in this press release reflect mathematical calculation.

This press release contains the Company's financial information for the period ended March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). This press release contains the Company's financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS29″). Therefore, the financial statement information included in this press release for the periods presented is expressed in terms of purchasing power of the Turkish Lira as of March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

TRY million Q123 Q124 y/y% Revenue 27,569 30,822 11.8% EBITDA1 10,354 12,754 23.2% EBITDA Margin (%) 37.6% 41.4% 3.8pp EBIT2 2,533 3,522 39.0% EBIT Margin (%) 9.2% 11.4% 2.2pp Net Income / (Loss) (269) 2,635 n.m

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Financial performance accelerated on solid results: Group revenues up 11.8% year-on-year supported mainly by strong ARPU growth and the larger postpaid subscriber base of Turkcell Türkiye as well as the contribution of the techfin business, and digital services & solutions EBITDA up 23.2%, leading to an EBITDA margin of 41.4%; EBIT up 39.0%, resulting in an EBIT margin of 11.4% Net income was TRY2.6 billion Net leverage 3 level at 0.6x; net long FX position of US$158 million

Solid operational momentum: Turkcell Türkiye subscriber base 4 up by 333 thousand net additions 472 thousand mobile postpaid net additions 50 thousand fixed subscriber net additions; 48 thousand fiber net additions 44 thousand new fiber homepasses Mobile ARPU 5 growth of 17.1%; residential fiber ARPU growth of 13.7%

We have upgraded our revenue growth guidance 6 for 2024. Accordingly, we now target low-double-digit revenue growth rather than high single digit growth. We maintain our EBITDA margin target of around 42%, and operational capex over sales ratio 7 guidance at around 23%

for 2024. Accordingly, we now target low-double-digit revenue growth rather than high single digit growth. We maintain our EBITDA margin target of around 42%, and operational capex over sales ratio guidance at around 23% General Assembly meeting held on May 2 nd : TRY6.3 billion dividend distribution was approved; the payment will be made on December 5 th

:

For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at March 31, 2024 via our website in the Investor Relations section (www.turkcell.com.tr).

COMMENTS BY CEO, ALİ TAHA KOÇ, PhD

We are delighted to celebrate our 30th anniversary as the pioneer of Türkiye’s digital transformation. As Turkcell, we have introduced numerous innovations in the industry. Today, we are entering an era wherein we will solidify our leadership of Türkiye’s digital transformation by focusing on our technological capabilities and bringing global technological advancements to our country. Moreover, we are proud to enter our 30th year with strong financial and operational results.

A strong start to 2024

Although the first quarter of 2024 was impacted by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, it was a period where hopes for macroeconomic normalization began to increase. Domestically, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s controlled interest rate hikes were monitored amid reaccelerated inflation, while global attention was on the Fed’s cautious approach to interest rate cuts.

In the first quarter of the year, we achieved strong growth by enlarging our subscriber base with our value-oriented postpaid and fiber subscribers, along with the support of our digital services and techfin business. Our ongoing inflationary pricing policy has significantly contributed to strengthening our company’s financial performance. Our group revenues increased by 11.8% yearly to TRY 30.8 billion, while EBITDA1 rose by 23.2% to TRY 12.8 billion. The EBITDA margin reached 41.4%, improving 3.8 percentage points. We delivered a TRY 2.6 billion net profit for the quarter.

Our operational performance started the year strong, led by the mobile segment. We gained 229 thousand net mobile subscribers in the first quarter. While our postpaid subscriber base posted an increase of net 472 thousand in this quarter, our net addition for the past twelve months surpassed 1.7 million subscribers. Other sector players also made the price adjustments we made during this period. While aggressive offers from competitors were less observed this quarter, the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) market volume also contracted compared to the previous quarter. Thanks to the increasing contribution of sequential price adjustments, the postpaid subscriber base, which expanded to 72%, and our ability to upsell our customers, our Mobile ARPU2 rose 17.1%. We continued to offer innovative and comprehensive tariffs to our customers. In line with this, we are now offering the “Smart Control Service” for free, as an example of our strategy based on always being there for our customers. This service automatically suspends usage when customers reach their package limits, ensuring no additional charges on customers bills. Despite price adjustments, thanks to these initiatives, our mobile subscriber churn rate reached its lowest level in the past 6 years, at 1.5%.

We maintained our focus on fiber subscribers in the fixed broadband segment. With demand for high-speed and quality fiber services remaining strong, we gained a net of 48 thousand fiber subscribers, pushing our fiber subscriber base beyond 2.3 million. Our strategy of shifting customers to 12-month contracts contributed to limiting the delaying effect of inflation on our growth performance. Thanks to this strategy, the share of 12-month contracted subscribers in residential fiber base reached 74%. In this quarter, fiber ARPU rose 13.7% yearly. While our total fixed subscriber base surpassed 3.1 million, this quarter’s fixed subscriber churn rate reached its lowest level since 2007, at 1.3%.

Digital services continue to drive our financial performance

The growth of our digital services continues to support our group revenues. Revenues from the stand-alone paid users of our digital services grew by 32% to TRY 1.6 billion. The number of stand-alone paid users3 utilizing our digital services amounted to 5.5 million.

Digital Business Services provide cloud-based software services enabling automation in business processes, end-to-end digitalization, data center services, and next-generation technologies such as the Internet of Things to our corporate customers. The revenue generated by these services amounted to TRY 2.8 billion this quarter. The revenues from our cloud services, where we provide value-added services and operate four next-generation data centers with a total IT capacity of 54 MWs, recorded growth of 48%, reaching TRY 470 million.

Our Techfin segment, with the contributions of our subsidiaries Financell4 and Paycell, significantly contributed to the group’s growth in the first quarter. Financell, with 1.1 million active customers, reached a loan portfolio of TRY 6.1 billion, and with rising interest rates, its revenues rose 53.5% yearly. On the other hand, Paycell’s revenues, which offer fast and secure payment solutions, increased by 33.2% year-on-year, while its users5 reached 7.8 million.

We pioneer innovation, social responsibility, and sustainability

By carrying the ‘Turkcell and Technology’ focus to the international domain, we participated in the ‘Sustainable Digital Transformation’ panel at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. As Turkcell, we emphasized that we make our operations sustainable and develop products, services, and project solutions that add value to the economy. Moreover, by opening Call Center and Training Center in Hatay, where Hatay is the most affected city by the February 2023 earthquake, we strengthened our commitment to social responsibility while providing new job opportunities for the region’s youth, creating long-term support with sustainable impact.

As Türkiye’s leading technology integrator, we hold data, energy, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity in sharp relief. In a digital world, we consider data generated by people and objects the most valuable raw material. In this context, as Türkiye’s largest data center operator, I emphasize our company’s superior position in the industry.

Our Board of Directors TRY 6.3 billion dividend proposal was approved at the Annual General Assembly meeting of May 2, 2024. We will continue to work with dedication to sustain our successful financial and operational results while maintaining our robust balance sheet.

We revise our guidance upwards

Considering our first quarter performance, we revise our guidance6 upwards. We expect low-double-digit growth of Group revenues in real terms in 2024. We maintain our EBITDA margin expectation of approximately 42% and our operational capex to sales ratio7 target of around 23%.

As we celebrate our company’s 30th anniversary with joy and pride, we confidently advance towards making Turkcell the leader of Türkiye’s Digital Century. We will continue to leverage the opportunities provided by technology to build on our sustainable successes and add value to our country.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Financial Review of Turkcell Group

Profit & Loss Statement (million TRY) Q123 Q124 y/y% Revenue 27,569.1 30,822.3 11.8% Cost of revenue1 (14,487.4) (14,948.1) 3.2% Cost of revenue1/Revenue (52.5%) (48.5%) 4.0pp Gross Margin1 47.5% 51.5% 4.0pp Administrative expenses (916.1) (1,161.1) 26.7% Administrative expenses/Revenue (3.3%) (3.8%) (0.5pp) Selling and marketing expenses (1,450.5) (1,757.9) 21.2% Selling and marketing expenses/Revenue (5.3%) (5.7%) (0.4pp) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (361.2) (200.9) (44.4%) EBITDA2 10,353.9 12,754.3 23.2% EBITDA Margin 37.6% 41.4% 3.8pp Depreciation and amortization (7,820.4) (9,231.9) 18.0% EBIT3 2,533.5 3,522.4 39.0% EBIT Margin 9.2% 11.4% 2.2pp Net finance income / (costs) (872.0) 160.8 n.m Finance income 1,456.2 5,477.3 276.1% Finance costs (1,885.5) (7,964.1) 322.4% Monetary gain / (loss) (442.8) 2,647.6 n.m Other income / (expenses) (232.8) (218.4) (6.2%) Non-controlling interests 0.3 5.4 n.m Share of profit of equity accounted investees 94.0 (55.9) (159.5%) Income tax expense (2,319.1) (1,320.4) (43.1%) Profit /(loss) from discontinued operations 526.8 540.6 2.6% Net Income (269.4) 2,634.6 n.m

(1) Excluding depreciation and amortization expenses.



(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 14 for the explanation of how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to net income.



(3) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization expenses.

Revenue of the Group grew by 11.8% year-on-year in Q124. This resulted mainly from expanding postpaid subscribers of Turkcell Türkiye and price adjustments. Additionally, our digital services & solutions, and techfin business made contributions to overall revenue growth.

Turkcell Türkiye revenues, comprising 86% of Group revenues, grew 13.1% to TRY26,516 million (TRY23,455 million).

– Consumer business rose4 by 19.5%, driven mainly by strong postpaid subscriber net additions, rising fiber subscriber base, price adjustments, and upsell efforts.

– Corporate revenues4 decreased by 1.4% mainly due to fewer large-budget projects as compared to the prior period.

– Standalone digital services revenues from consumer and corporate segments grew 32.3% driven mainly by an expanding standalone paid user base compared with the first quarter of 2023, and price adjustments.

– Wholesale revenues decreased 6.1% to TRY1,450 million (TRY1,544 million).

(4) Following the change in the organizational structure, the revenues from sole proprietorship subscribers that we define as Merchant, which were previously managed under the Corporate segment, are being reported under the Consumer segment as of and from the third quarter of 2023. Within this scope, past data has been revised for comparative purposes.

Turkcell International revenues1, comprising 3% of Group revenues, increased 2.3% to TRY815 million (TRY797 million).

Techfin segment revenues, comprising 5% of Group revenues, increased 43.7% to TRY1,513 million (TRY1,053 million). This was driven by 53.5% growth in Financell revenues and 33.2% rise in Paycell revenues. Please refer to the Techfin section for details.

Other subsidiaries’ revenues, at 6% of Group revenues, including mainly consumer electronics sales revenues, and non-group energy business revenues, decreased 12.6% to TRY1,979 million (TRY2,263 million).

Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) decreased to 48.5% (52.5%) as a percentage of revenues at the end of the first quarter. This was driven mainly by the decline in the cost of goods sold (2.9pp), energy cost (1.8pp), and interconnection cost (1.2pp) despite the increase in funding cost (1.3pp) and personnel expenses (0.6pp) as a percentage of revenues.

Administrative expenses increased to 3.8% (3.3%) as a percentage of revenues in Q124. This was led by higher personnel expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to 5.7% (5.3%) as a percentage of revenues in Q124. This was driven by the increase in marketing expenses (0.3pp), and personnel expenses (0.2pp) despite the decline in selling expenses (0.1pp) as a percentage of revenues.

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets was at 0.7% (1.3%) as a percentage of revenues in Q124.

EBITDA2 rose by 23.2% year-on-year in Q124 leading to an EBITDA margin of 41.4% with a 3.8pp improvement (37.6%).

– Turkcell Türkiye’s EBITDA rose 24.4% to TRY12,027 million (TRY9,671 million) leading to an EBITDA margin of 45.4% (41.2%).

– Turkcell International (excl. Ukraine operations) EBITDA increased 16.2% to TRY297 million (TRY256 million) driving an EBITDA margin of 36.5% (32.1%).

– Techfin segment EBITDA declined 17.0% to TRY345 million (TRY416 million) with an EBITDA margin of 22.8% (39.5%). The key factor behind the year-on-year decline in EBITDA margin was the rise in funding cost for Financell compared with the first quarter of 2023.

