Tineco’s Unmissable Offers to Celebrate Christmas 2023

FLOOR ONE S5

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is particularly effective for quick but always impeccable cleaning, as vacuuming and cleaning take place in a single step and with a single appliance. The intelligent iLoop™ sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt and allows you to keep an eye on the entire process. In fact, the iLoop™ ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue when the floor is clean.

The unique brush design allows for optimized, streak-free cleaning of baseboards, corners and many other hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of clean water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, you can clean multiple living areas at the same time without interruptions.

Original price: 519 euros

Christmas offer valid from 12/15 to 12/21: 319 euros (39% discount)

PURE ONE STATION Pet

The cordless vacuum cleaner with 4-in-1 multifunctional OmniHub offers numerous functions for a clean home. After each cleaning process, the PURE ONE STATION Pet is simply placed back into the OmniHub, where the appliance cleans itself completely, with real-time detection (from brush to hose, from dust container to filters), the battery is recharged and the appliance is put away for next use. This new model features a 5-stage HEPA filtration system that filters 99.99% of dust particles, so you can breathe fresher, healthier air in your home. The dust bin has a capacity of 3 litres, and allows an autonomy of 60 days, thus eliminating the need for daily cleaning and emptying. The ZeroTangle brush effectively captures hair without tangling or blocking it, which is an ideal feature for pet owners. While, thanks to the iLoop™ Smart Sensor, the appliance offers precise suction power that automatically adapts to the dirt detected, improving cleaning efficiency.

Original price: 799 euros

Christmas offer valid until December 24th: 719 euros (80€ coupon discount)

PURE ONE S15 Essentials

The PURE ONE series is ideal for all pet owners: PURE ONE S15 Essentials is equipped with a brush with ZeroTangle technology, capable of preventing unpleasant tangling, with a double comb design combined with oblique bristles, capable of separating and remove the hair from the roller inside the tank. PURE ONE S15 also uses Pure Cyclone technology, which effectively separates air and dust. PURE ONE S15 Essentials boasts a tank that is easy to clean: simply press the lever next to the handle, facilitating the experience of pet owners who find themselves cleaning the surfaces of their home often several times a day. Its iLoop sensor is able to automatically set the suction power based on the dirt, thus optimizing autonomy.

Original price: 399 euros

Christmas offer valid until December 17th: 339 euros (60€ coupon discount)

FLOOR ONE S6

Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 is Tineco’s 360° smart floor cleaner. Equipped with MHCBS technology ensures a balanced cleaning flow of fresh water and the recycling of dirty water, while the roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, combined with the scraper present near the roller itself, leaves no residues of water or dirt.

The floor cleaner, thanks to its 35 minutes of autonomy, allows you to clean up to 230 square meters without interruptions.

The Ultra mode also allows you to electrolyse running water, cleaning the floor without using aggressive detergents.

Original price: 599 euros

Christmas offer valid from 18/12 to 24/12: 539 euros (60€ coupon discount)

Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart appliance category ever since. Tineco is dedicated to designing quality, useful, easy-to-use and smart home electronic products. With the PURE ONE range of vacuum cleaners and the introduction of the first line of smart washer/dryer vacuum cleaners on the market – the FLOOR ONE series – Tineco has quickly become a leading company in the smart appliance category.

