Belden’s New Fiber Technology Center Enables Continued Fiber Leadership and Innovation

A new state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ, acts as a hub of fiber advancement as the company continues to grow its optical fiber capabilities.





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, is excited to announce the opening today of a new state-of-the-art Fiber Technology Center in Tucson, AZ, which will enable continued leadership in and commitment to optical fiber, as digital transformation accelerates demand for the bandwidth fiber offers.

The 300,000-square-foot facility will serve as a multifunctional hub where Belden’s fiber experts lead optical fiber cable and connectivity innovation, research and development. It will also support warehousing, distribution, administration and manufacturing as the company continues to grow its optical fiber capabilities.

Building on Belden’s established and unmatched reputation for reliability and performance, the Fiber Technology Center will amplify the work being done in the company’s existing fiber facilities and test labs around the world, including eight manufacturing plants and two research and development sites.

Located close to not only airports, freight terminals and logistics hubs but also to the University of Arizona and the area’s talented tech workforce, the Fiber Technology Center is positioned to streamline and strengthen Belden’s supply chain and increase production of U.S.-based optical fiber manufacturing—all while connecting qualified engineers to new career opportunities.

The development brings new benefits to customers, including:

Belden products distributed closer to the US West Coast so customers can get the products they need faster

Fiber Express fiber assemblies made and shipped in two to five business days

Same-day shipping on eligible fiber cables and connectivity

Prototyping capabilities to provide the best solutions possible

“As Belden continues to expand fiber production and innovation to help customers build the future, the Fiber Technology Center will allow us to elevate our work and find new ways to respond to customer demand,” says Jay Wirts, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at Belden. “Belden is becoming synonymous with fiber systems.”

To learn more about Belden and its fiber capabilities, visit Belden Fiber Systems.

