Columbus McKinnon to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call on May 29, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 results before the markets open on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.


Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast on Columbus McKinnon’s Investor Relations webpage, investors.cmco.com or via phone at 201-493-6780.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call, until Wednesday, June 5, 2024, on the company’s Investor Relations page and via audio replay. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13746170.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Gregory P. Rustowicz

Executive Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer

716-689-5442

greg.rustowicz@cmco.com

Kristine Moser

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

704-942-3253

kristy.moser@cmco.com

Investor Relations:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

