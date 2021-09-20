TimTheTatman, One of Gaming and Esports’ Biggest Personalities, Joins Complexity Gaming and GameSquare Esports

TimTheTatman Brings More Than 18 million Gaming and Esports Fans; Establishes Complexity as a Leading Streaming Organization

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GSQ #ComplexityGaming–Complexity Gaming, one of North America’s most elite and longest standing esports organizations, announced that TimTheTatman, one of the most popular esports personalities with more than 18 million social followers, has joined Complexity, a part of the GameSquare Esports group of companies. TimTheTatman brings immediate revenue opportunities to Complexity through merchandise sales, marketing activations, personal appearances, and branded content.

“Joining the Complexity team has been an amazing journey,” said TimTheTatman. “I’ve followed Complexity’s success and I am impressed with their commitment to winning in top-tier esports and the loyalty of their fans. The connection with the Dallas Cowboys and the support of Jerry Jones is outstanding. I’m a lifelong Cowboys fan so this is a special opportunity within esports. My tour of the Complexity headquarters at the Star in Frisco was world-class; no esports facility comes close. When Complexity and GameSquare invited me to join the team, it was an easy yes. Jason Lake has built an amazing team at Complexity and Justin Kenna is building something special at GameSquare. I am excited to get started.”

“TimTheTatman is one of the most followed, engaging, and entertaining personalities in esports,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Working with TimTheTatman is really exciting as we build one of the largest esports companies on the planet. He is incredibly talented and brings immediate credibility with fans and brands. With more than 18 million followers, TimTheTatman has immediately enhanced Complexity’s audience and engagement. This positions Complexity as one of the leading streaming organizations on the planet and a top-tier competitive team.”

“TimTheTatman is an iconic streamer and will be an invaluable addition to the Complexity family as we look to expand our footprint in content creation,” said Jason Lake, Founder and CEO, Complexity Gaming, and Global Head of Esports, GameSquare. “As traditional sports, gaming, and entertainment continue to converge, our partnership with Tim will encompass the best of these worlds for fans to enjoy.”

GameSquare and Complexity intend to work with TimTheTatman to create exclusive merchandise collections that proudly represent Complexity’s winning history and his larger-than-life personality. The collection is expected to be available online and at a welcome ceremony to be held at Complexity’s headquarters, the GameStop Performance Center, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Details of future events, branded content, and collaborations with professional athletes and celebrities will be made available on TimTheTatman’s streaming channel, Complexity’s website and GameSquare’s website.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) subsidiary, is one of North America’s longest standing and most successful esports organizations. The esports organization is led by Founder and CEO Jason Lake, considered by many to be one of the founding fathers of esports in North America. Complexity’s esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

