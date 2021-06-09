TheGreenBow Partners With Zyxel For a macOS VPN Client

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The French Cybersecurity software company TheGreenBow and the Taiwanese leading secure networking company Zyxel extend their partnership with a macOS VPN Client.

Zyxel Networks is a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions with worldwide’s award recognition in its security products.

Zyxel is a long-time TheGreenBow partner: the first contract was signed in 2007 for Zyxel to add a Windows VPN Client to its product line. “This partnership shows the renewed confidence of a long-standing partner. It proves our ability to design and develop software for the customized design and strengthens us at a time when the demand for macOS VPN Clients is growing strongly”, says Mathieu Isaia, CEO of TheGreenBow.

TheGreenBow has adapted its macOS VPN Client by developing features specifically requested by Zyxel. These features have enhanced its security solutions.

Zyxel, on its side, adds TheGreenBow macOS VPN Client to complete its comprehensive security solutions. At the beginning of this fruitful collaboration, Zyxel was seduced by the highest security of TheGreenBow VPN products on the market and chose TheGreenBow Windows IPSec VPN Client as the first choice. Thanks to TheGreenBow’s know-how in VPN technologies, Zyxel markets an IPSec VPN client called SecuExtender IPSec VPN Client. This service is mainly aimed at small and medium-sized businesses worldwide to offer genuine protection for the growing demands of an increasingly mobile workforce and distributed work site expansions.

The extension of the partnership with Zyxel is part of an ambitious ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) partnership policy of TheGreenBow which will announce other partnerships in the coming weeks.

About TheGreenBow



TheGreenBow is a French Cybersecurity Software company providing reliable VPN solutions since 1998 throughout the world whose unique expertise is based on building user friendly encryption tools combining the highest level of security and unequalled ease-of-use.



With over two million licenses distributed worldwide and over 20 years of experience in building cryptographic Software for privacy protection in a B2B market and the achievement of Common Criteria EAL3+ Certification, TheGreenBow is a leading provider of trusted and scalable security solutions suitable for SMEs, large accounts, critical infrastructures, governments and civil administrations.



TheGreenBow is a founding member of Hexatrust and member of the competitive cluster « Pôle Systematic ».

