The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Across 12 Colleges to Serve More Than 150,000 Students Statewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in the ed-tech marketplace, announces an agreement with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) to license YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, which enables institutions to identify and correct accessibility issues and make media accessible to all. The accessibility tool will be deployed at the system’s 12 colleges that serve more than 150,000 students throughout the state.

YuJa Panorama brings market-leading Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities into the digital accessibility process. YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents, enabling users to simply click the menu and select their preferred format, including HTML, plain text, text-to-speech, electronic Braille, high contrast, tagged PDF, audio podcast and downloadable EPUB. It also provides real-time accessibility suggestions and offers customized website accessibility profiles for motor impairment, color blindness, dyslexia, visual impairments, seizure-prone users and more.

“YuJa was already serving a number of institutions in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and we’re proud to expand throughout the system and empower colleges to serve students with accessible, compliant content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama is just one of the innovative products in YuJa’s portfolio that helps institutions deliver high-quality, accessible video and media content within their LMS and across institutional websites.”

YuJa Panorama integrates with the system’s centralized Learning Management System, Canvas. With LTI 1.3, YuJa aligns data and reporting capabilities at both an organization and sub-organization level.

ABOUT THE LOUISIANA COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) provides strategic management and support for Louisiana’s 12 community and technical colleges. The colleges award associates degrees, technical diplomas, and industry-based certificates in programs that are aligned with business and industry and local economies.

LCTCS’s colleges are committed to providing each student access to quality educational programs and lifelong learning. This commitment includes eliminating geographic, financial, and scholastic barriers to postsecondary educational programs. As the most geographically diverse system of higher education in the state, its colleges have locations in rural and urban areas across the state. LCTCS colleges serve more than 150,000 students, graduating more than 30,000 each year.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

