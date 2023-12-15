The KAYTUS V2 Series Servers Support 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors, Maximizing Performance at Server Unit Energy Consumption

With unrivaled innovative system design capabilities, the V2 series servers achieve sustainable development in cloud service, big data, HPC, and AI with uncompromised performance.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KAYTUS, a leading IT infrastructure provider, announced that its V2 series single-socket and dual-socket servers support the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors. By ultimate innovations upon system architecture, hardware, firmware, and cooling design, the KAYTUS V2 series single-socket and dual-socket servers improve operation and processing efficiency while reducing overall energy consumption as well, including a performance increase of over 35% per watt, maximizing performance at server unit energy consumption.





Enable users to tackle computing challenges in emerging scenarios

The rapid development of cloud computing and AI has promoted the accelerated growth of emerging businesses such as digital retail and cloud services. The need for digitalization also brought challenges to traditional enterprises in such fields as data explosion, multi-cloud synergy, and intelligence, demanding more superior computing performance of data centers. In many scenarios, the KAYTUS V2 series servers deliver enhanced performance and sustainable computing capabilities.

For cloud and virtualization scenarios, the cross- CPU UPI speed of the servers is increased by 25% to 20 GT/s, significantly improving the efficiency of inter-socket data processing and reducing access latency. Also, the servers support fine-grain power gating, enhancing work efficiency in cloud scenarios.

For data-intensive application scenarios such as database analysis and quantitative trading, KAYTUS V2 series servers have tripled their cache space. This allows data to be stored in on-chip caches with higher bandwidth and lower latency, effectively reducing processing latency and improving data access efficiency by 20% to 30%, thereby helping users access data more quickly and enhancing operating performance.

For HPC scenarios, the KAYTUS V2 series servers have been optimized in terms of instruction sets to cater to various HPC applications, resulting in a 30% to 50% increase in performance.

The KAYTUS V2 series servers have achieved an increase of 15% to 30% in AI inference capabilities with support for the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors.

System optimization, including firmware and architecture optimization, for unrivaled performance at server unit energy consumption

Driven by customer needs, KAYTUS has conducted ultimate innovations on V2 series servers in system architecture, hardware, firmware, and cooling components by adhering to the concepts of environment protection and energy conservation, achieving sustainable development without compromising on performance.

System architecture: The KAYTUS V2 series servers adopt an innovative integrated circuit board design with impedance matching, improving the scalability of the high-speed link topology by 20%. In addition, by using process technology, the servers reduce the impact of signal crosstalk on system performance, optimizing both wiring density and routing. Along with 3D full-band passive simulation, these measures improve the end-to-end high-speed channel transmission performance by 10%.

Hardware: With 8-channel DDR5 memory used, the memory speed is risen by 16% to 5,600 MT/s. The servers support GaN-based 3.2 KW Titanium PSUs, delivering a power density of 100 W/in³, the highest in the industry, and a loss drop of 30%. A single PSU can deliver a power conversion efficiency of over 94% at a wide workload from 40% to 100%, significantly reducing energy consumption while improving system stability.

Firmware: Both the BMC and BIOS of the KAYTUS V2 series servers are upgraded, with the result of a 27% improvement in system startup speed. They support dynamic power management based on the PSU configuration and real-time power consumption, enabling more efficient energy conservation. Moreover, KAYTUS provides over ten typical energy efficiency scenarios for users, allowing one-step BIOS energy efficiency parameters setting, aiming to minimize energy consumption and maximize computing performance.

Cooling design: With over 400 sensors, the servers support precise component-level detection and intelligent control, achieving partitioned intelligent control for the whole servers based on the power consumption of components in different air ducts. Moreover, cooling solutions, including 3D uniform temperature cooling, cold plates with more fins and fewer ribs, and siphon cooling, are used to achieve efficient cooling. The opening area of the front panel is increased by 15% with the attack angle of fan blades optimized to increase airflow. These component optimizations collectively contribute to a remarkable 30% improvement in overall cooling efficiency and a 16% reduction in overall energy consumption. Besides, the servers support a combination of air cooling and liquid cooling, cold plate liquid cooling, and immersion liquid cooling, achieving a PUE of below 1.1.

KAYTUS is always user-centered and dedicated to providing the most cutting-edge products and technologies to users once they are available. The upgrades of the KAYTUS V2 series single-socket and dual-socket servers are mainly performed to cater to the increasingly vigorous needs of users, aiming to maximize performance while minimizing server unit energy consumption through ultimate innovative system designs.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure products and solutions, offering a range of cutting-edge, open, and environmentally-friendly infrastructure products for cloud, AI, edge, and other emerging scenarios. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS flexibly responds to user needs through its agile business model. Learn more at KAYTUS.com

