Home Business Wire Astera Labs to Participate in J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media,...
Business Wire

Astera Labs to Participate in J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 21, 2024. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 2:25 pm ET. A webcast of the session will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com


About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions based on a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

Contacts

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

leslie.green@asteralabs.com

Articoli correlati

Tigo Energy Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy...
Continua a leggere

Mobix Labs, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quarterly Revenue up more than 300% sequentially Successfully signed definitive agreement to acquire RaGE Systems Acquisition strategy successfully expanding end markets...
Continua a leggere

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#4G--GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php