Astera Labs to Participate in J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on May 21, 2024. Astera Labs' presentation is scheduled for 2:25 pm ET.





About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions based on a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

