Mobix Labs, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue up more than 300% sequentially

Successfully signed definitive agreement to acquire RaGE Systems

Acquisition strategy successfully expanding end markets and diversifying offerings

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”), a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity solutions for wired, wireless 5G, military, defense, aerospace, and medical industries, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“I am excited about March quarter’s execution on foundational milestones including our entering into a definitive agreement for the synergistic acquisition of RaGE Systems, which is expected to be immediately accretive,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Looking ahead, we have set the stage for Mobix Labs’ continued best-in-class innovative solutions to capture opportunities in the wireless, connectivity and electromagnetic filtering industries, which we expect will create a versatile company that serves diverse end markets.”

“We were pleased with our revenue growth of over 300% sequentially,” commented Keyvan Samini President and CFO of Mobix Labs. “We are growing profitability and we expect to have access to substantial liquidity through our up to $100 million equity line of credit with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC to support our ambitious growth through strategic acquisition and, in the longer term, we are targeting to achieve a 60% gross margin and a 30% operating margin on a non-GAAP basis.”

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2024

Revenue: Total revenue grew to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 302% increase from $0.29 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue grew to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 302% increase from $0.29 million in the first quarter of 2024. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the quarter was $8.56 million, compared to a loss of $17.27 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the quarter was $4.08 million compared to $4.21 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RaGE Systems, which is expected to close later this month, to accelerate industry-leading tech portfolio in next-generation wireless communications, expanding Mobix Labs’ markets and diversifying product portfolio.

Announced a global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics (“Arrow”), a global provider of technology products and services specializing in electronic components, enterprise computing and intelligent solutions. Under the agreement, Arrow will initially focus on Mobix Labs’ Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Filtering products, leveraging the strength of Arrow’s presence in the defense and aerospace markets.

Launched the MBX3110 SP10T high-power radio frequency (RF) switch. This CMOS-based single-pole/ten-throw (SP10T) switch is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of the land mobile radio (LMR) market, including critical communications for first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and military personnel.

Secured an equity line of credit with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC which provides that upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, Mobix Labs will have access to up to $100 million.

Sole source supplying custom filtered connectors used by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. Gulfstream designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world’s most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft.

Began selling proprietary electromagnetic filtering products to GE HealthCare and PerkinElmer for use in pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital imaging solutions.

Announced MMS Technical Sales, Inc. (“MMS”) as new manufacturer representative for electromagnetic filtering products in the New England and Upstate New York territories.

Announced delivery of key military connectivity solutions, including filtered connector parts in connection with the Tomahawk Missile System.

Awarded guidance system component contract in connection with the Javelin Missile System.

Awarded M-1 Abrams Tank Army contract for filtered connectors.

Appointed electronics industry veteran Michael J. “Mike” Long to its board of directors.

Financial Outlook

Subject to the closing of the Rage acquisition, we expect net revenues within a range of approximately $1.8-$2.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 and a range of $2.6 – $3.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company’s results are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain information presented reflects adjustments to GAAP measures that are referred in this presentation as “non-GAAP measures.” Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a more comparable analysis of the underlying operating performance of the business.

These non-GAAP measures include the following: Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP gross margin. Each of these metrics reflects certain adjustments. Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes depreciation, amortization, merger and acquisition-related expenses, inventory write-offs and stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, inventory write-offs and stock-based compensation expenses.

These non-GAAP measures provide the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of its business. The Company uses these metrics because management believes they provide more comparable measures to evaluate period-over-period operating performance since they exclude special items that are not indicative of the Company’s core business or operations. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company’s business.

Because all companies do not use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables herein.

About Mobix Labs, Inc

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering mmWave 5G and C-Band wireless solutions and delivering connectivity and filtering products for next-generation communication systems supporting the aerospace, military, and high-reliability markets. The Company’s electromagnetic filtering products are used in military, aerospace, and medical applications. These technologies are designed for large and rapidly growing markets where there are increasing demands for higher-performance communication and filtering systems that utilize an expanding mix of both wireless and connectivity technologies. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following us on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Information

This press release and the related earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” regarding the intent, beliefs or current expectations of the Company for purposes of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mobix Labs, Inc. and Mobix Labs, Inc.’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “poised” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this presentation and discussion may include, for example, statements about (i) our agreement to acquire RaGE Systems and the anticipated timing of closing, as well as any projections or expectations related to its financial performance or its benefit to us; (ii) our expectations related to the amount of proceeds available to us pursuant to our equity line of credit with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC; (iii) our financial outlook; (iv) future market conditions and (v) any future product enhancements or developments. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this presentation and discussion, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we undertake no obligations to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release and the earnings call are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on May 2, 2024. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include (i) the risk that the price of our securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the highly competitive industries in which we operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws, regulations, technologies, the global supply chain, and macro-economic and social environments affecting our business; (ii) the inability to meet future capital requirements and risks related to our ability to raise additional capital including potential dilution to our stockholders; (iii) the risk that we are unable to successfully commercialize our products and solutions, or experience significant delays in doing so; (iv) the risk that we may not be able to generate income from operations in the foreseeable future; (v) the risks concerning our ability to continue as a going concern; (vi) the risk that we experience difficulties in managing our growth and expanding operations; (vii) the risk that we may not be able to consummate planned strategic acquisitions, or fully realize anticipated benefits from past or future acquisitions or investments; (viii) the risk that litigation may be commenced against us; (ix) the risk that our patent applications may not be approved or may take longer than expected, and we may incur substantial costs in enforcing and protecting our intellectual property; (x) the risk of being an early stage company and that our limited operating history may make it difficult to evaluate our future prospects and the risks and challenges that we may encounter; (xi) the risk that we cannot predict whether we will maintain revenue growth; (xii) the risk that the markets for our semiconductor products and solutions are highly competitive; (xiii) the risk that we may not satisfy the conditions to utilize the committed equity facility with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC; (xiv) our inability to predict the actual gross proceeds we may receive pursuant to the committed equity facility with B. Riley Principal Capital II, LLC; (xv) the risk that future sales of our Class A Common Stock may cause the market price of our Class A Common Stock to drop significantly, even if our business is doing well; (xvi) the inability to maintain our listing of securities on Nasdaq; (xvii) the impact of health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and industry and the actions we may take in response thereto and to other geopolitical concerns; and (xviii) inflation and unfavorable global economic conditions could adversely affect our business.

Mobix Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue Product sales $ 1,145 $ 32 $ 1,430 $ 711 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 952 209 1,281 903 Research and development 1,397 2,633 2,959 6,050 Selling, general and administrative 7,358 9,029 23,021 14,823 Loss from operations (8,562 ) (11,839 ) (25,831 ) (21,065 ) Interest expense 248 794 1,105 877 Change in fair value of earn-out liability (5,174 ) – (29,938 ) – Change in fair value of PIPE make-whole liability (3,336 ) – (432 ) – Change in fair value of private warrants 420 – 480 – Change in fair value of SAFEs – 508 10 558 Merger-related transaction costs expensed – – 4,009 – Other non-operating losses, net 1,049 – 1,049 – Loss before income taxes (1,769 ) (13,141 ) (2,114 ) (22,500 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (16 ) 1 (1,296 ) 32 Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,753 ) (13,142 ) (818 ) (22,532 ) Deemed dividend 661 – 661 – Net loss available to common stockholders $ (2,414 ) $ (13,142 ) $ (1,479 ) $ (22,532 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (1.71 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.71 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,045,995 14,025,304 24,259,035 13,189,879 Diluted 29,199,253 14,025,304 24,914,569 13,189,879

Mobix Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Loss from Operations to Non-GAAP Loss from Operations (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Computation of non-GAAP loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (8,562 ) $ (11,839 ) $ (25,831 ) $ (21,065 ) Depreciation 117 112 230 225 Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 399 210 636 421 Merger and acquisition-related expenses 2,398 11 2,515 44 Inventory write-off 125 – 125 – Stock-based compensation expense 1,441 5,779 14,146 9,635 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,082 ) $ (5,727 ) $ (8,179 ) $ (10,740 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit: GAAP net revenue $ 1,145 $ 32 $ 1,430 $ 711 GAAP cost of revenue 952 209 1,281 903 GAAP gross profit $ 193 $ (177 ) $ 149 $ (192 ) GAAP gross margin % 16.9 % -553.1 % 10.4 % -27.0 % Computation of non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 193 $ (177 ) $ 149 $ (192 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 68 68 136 136 Inventory write-off 125 – 125 – Stock-based compensation expense – 11 – 22 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 386 $ (98 ) $ 410 $ (34 ) Non-GAAP gross margin % 33.7 % -306.3 % 28.7 % -4.8 %

Mobix Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) March 31, September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,993 $ 89 Accounts receivable, net 461 53 Inventory 361 319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 633 369 Total current assets 4,448 830 Property and equipment, net 1,763 1,859 Intangible assets, net 11,151 5,287 Goodwill 10,759 5,217 Operating lease right-of-use assets 946 1,030 Deferred transaction costs – 4,125 Other assets 430 400 Total assets $ 29,497 $ 18,748 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,693 $ 8,995 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,036 4,519 Deferred purchase consideration 803 – Notes payable 400 1,286 Notes payable – related parties 2,763 3,793 Simple agreements for future equity – 1,512 Operating lease liabilities, current 332 318 Total current liabilities 18,027 20,423 Earn-out liability 3,621 – PIPE derivative liability 1,639 – Deferred tax liability 176 86 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,109 1,280 Other noncurrent liabilities 772 – Total liabilities 25,344 21,789 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock – 2,300 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock – – Additional paid-in capital 89,394 78,421 Accumulated deficit (85,241 ) (83,762 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 4,153 (5,341 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 29,497 $ 18,748

