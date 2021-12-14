The Coretec Group Signs Lease for Laboratory

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, announces that it has signed a lease for a wet laboratory in the same building as its corporate offices at MI-HQ in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The laboratory will have the necessary equipment for air sensitive chemistry including a fume hood, Schlenk line, and glove box, as well as other common synthesis tools such as a rotary evaporator and centrifuge. Construction on the laboratory space is progressing and the Company has begun acquiring lab equipment. The MI-HQ landlord anticipates the space will be ready for occupancy by the end of December.

The laboratory will enable The Coretec Group to produce cyclohexasilane (CHS) and silicon quantum dots as well as conduct experiments. The data gained from these experiments will be useful to meet the customers’ needs as well as spawn further innovations. In addition, the laboratory will be a useful tool for the Company’s CHS battery development.

“I am excited that The Coretec Group will have its first devoted wet lab space allowing us to realize our goals of engineering silicon to improve life,” said Dr. Ramez Elgammal, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at The Coretec Group. “Part of this will be bringing a dedicated R&D Scientist onboard to fast-track application development for CHS in a variety of markets including lithium-ion battery anodes and the development of next generation solid-state lighting. This is an important milestone for the company.”

