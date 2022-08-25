The Annual Insider Risk Summit Adds Expert Speakers from Atlassian, Booz Allen Hamilton, Kudelski Security, Microsoft, Optiv and PwC

Code42, Exabeam, LogRhythm, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Rapid7 anchor as Platinum sponsors for the third annual virtual event on Sept. 27-29, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Insider Risk Summit™ team announced the next wave of cybersecurity experts and industry leaders to the speaker lineup for its annual event, taking place on Sept. 27-29, 2022. New speakers to the roster include experts from Atlassian, CyberArk, GE Renewable Energy, Hacker in Heels, Kudelski Security, Microsoft, Optiv, TAG Cyber, Trace3, University of Antwerp and many more. A full lineup of speakers and their talks can be found here.

The Insider Risk Summit, the industry’s leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM), brings together security leaders and practitioners and industry experts to learn, interact and share best practices in the IRM space. More than just one moment in time – the Insider Risk Summit is a community of organizations and security professionals that understand collaboration, productivity and enablement of users while meeting data security challenges.

IRM is a modern approach to data security for the hybrid-remote world that mitigates user-driven data exposure events, whether malicious, negligent or accidental in nature. The IRM category is now formally recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester.

The extensive sponsorship list includes Beyond Identity, Booz Allen Hamilton, Code42, CyberArk, CyberWire (media sponsor), Elevate Security, Exabeam, LogRhythm, Microsoft, Okta, Optiv, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, Rapid7, RedVector and Tines. During the event, attendees will explore new strategies for detecting and mitigating insider threats to data, holistically shifting organizational thinking about Insider Risk and building security-aware cultures without standing in the way of employee productivity.

Insider Risk Summit Featured Speakers

Some of the event’s additional featured sessions and speakers announced today include:

Security Leader Panel: ‘From the Desk of CISOs: The Impacts of Insider Risk’



In this insightful CISO roundtable conversation, Code42 CIO and CISO Jadee Hanson moderates a candid and in-depth talk with infosec leaders, Yaron Levi, CISO of Dolby Laboratories and Sara Lazarus, Vice President of Trust and Security, Stavvy. They will explore trends that are driving up the risk of data loss as well as dig into large scale changes in the security landscape that have caused Insider Risk to become a growing concern among executives, the C-suite, and the board.

The Summit also features sessions by insider risk experts:

Ed Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer, Founder, TAG Cyber: ‘Impact of Zero Trust on Insider Risk’

John Boles, Principal, PwC, Cyber Security; Matt Gregson, Director, PwC US: ‘Ten Steps to Building an Insider Risk Program’

Brian Carpenter, Director of Business Development, CyberArk: ‘Stop Data Leaks Caused by Users with Privileged Access’

Stacey Champagne, Insider Risk Investigations & Management SME, Hacker in Heels; Virgil Capollari, Founder, President, Adaptive Risk Strategies, LLC; Victoria Darling, Insider Risk and Human Capital Practitioner: ‘Technical Bias in Insider Risk’

Chase Cunningham, CSO, Ericom Software: ‘The Slow Gazelle’

Eric Ewald, Data Protection & Insider Risk Lead; Stephen Griegel, Data Security Leader; Chris Stoel, EU Insider Risk Lead, Booz Allen Hamilton: ‘Insider Risk and the Business Context Imperative’

Marisa Fagan, Head of Trust Culture & Training, Atlassian: ‘Let’s Rethink Security Awareness Training’

Alexandria Hodgson, Senior Solutions Product Marketing Manager, Zero Trust Okta: ‘Securing the Hybrid Workforce: How to Establish Trust in a Zero Trust World’

Lee Tschetter, Director of Technical Strategy, Okta: ‘Responding to Insider Threats with Authentication and Endpoint Data’

Data’ Rob Juncker, CTO, Code42: ‘The Impact of Cultural Drift on Data Protection’

Nathan Hunstad, Deputy CISO, Code42: ‘Reimagine Data Protection – Why IRM Offers More Resilience in a Cloud -Dependent World’

-Dependent World’ Michelle Killian, Senior Director, Information Security; Chrysa Freeman, Security Awareness Expert, Code42: ‘Improve Incident Response and Decrease User Risk with Behavioral Science’

Zach Luze, Senior Manager – Data & M365 Security Practice, Kudelski Security: ‘Better, Faster: Re-thinking Data Security for a New Era’

Talhah Mir, Principal Program Manager; Katie Anderson, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft: ‘Addressing Insider Risks as Part of Your End-To-End Data Protection Strategy’

Marty Opthoff, Director, Cyber Security, GE Renewable Energy: ‘Where do I Start? Building your First Insider Threat Program’

Mathias Reveraert, PhD Researcher, University of Antwerp: ‘Evaluating Insider Threat Indicators and Mitigation Measures: A Delphi Study’

Jim Turgal, VP, Cyber Security; Brandon Leiker, Cyber Strategy Manager, Optiv: ‘Shifting Focus and Reducing Insider Risk Exposure with Zero Trust’

‘Shifting Focus and Reducing Insider Risk Exposure with Zero Trust’ Emanuel Tottress, Sales Engineer, LogRhythm: ‘Mitigate Insider Risk and Controls Required’

Jake Haldeman, Channel Sales Engineer, LogRhythm: ‘Leveraging UEBA to Secure Your Organization’

Sam Humphries, Head of EMEA Security Strategy, Exabeam: ‘I Am Root (Cause Analysis)’

Bruce Hembree, Field Chief Technology Officer & Technical Director, Palo Alto Networks: ‘The Positive and Negative Impact Zero Trust Had Inside the SOC Of Palo Alto Networks’

Of Palo Alto Networks’ Eoin Hinchy, CEO and Co-Founder, Tines: ‘Reimagining Insider Threat Response Through Automation’

Kurt Johnson, VP Strategy and Business Development, Beyond Identity: ‘The Nexus of Identity Management and Zero Trust’

Masha Sedova, Co-Founder and President, Elevate Security: ‘Pinpointing Workforce Risk to Strengthen Cyber Defense’

Claire Moravec, VP, Digital & Human Intelligence; Val LeTellier, Advisor, RedVector: ‘Red Flags, Reimagined’

Courtney Adante, President, Teneo Risk Advisory, Teneo: ‘We Can Do Even Better: A Call for a Scalable, Sector-Agnostic Framework to Improve Insider Risk Management’

JT Mendoza, Director, Corporate Security, CGI Group: ‘Advancing Your Insider Risk Management Program’

Elsine van Os, CEO, Signpost Six: ‘Keeping it Right Before it Goes Wrong: Earliest Prevention of Insider Threats in the Workplace’

Janel Schalk, Practice Director, Security Enablement and Sales, Trace3; JK Lialias, AVP, Head of Security Product Marketing, Splunk: ‘Insider Risk Prevention and Detection is Like an Onion – it has Layers’

Additional speaker announcements will be made in the lead-up to the conference on the Insider Risk Summit event page. For additional information on our keynote speakers, see here.

Insider Risk Summit attendees will have opportunities for networking, taking in product demos, meeting with our sponsors or attending educational sessions and discussions. This year again, the event expects to draw:

C-suite executives focused on Information security, security, risk and compliance (CISO, CSO, CRO, CCO).

Security architects rethinking the security stack in the context of Zero Trust and SASE.

Insider Risk, insider threat or insider trust functional leaders.

Incident responders and security analysts.

HR and legal professionals involved in internal investigations and IP litigations.

Earn CPE Credits

The Insider Risk Summit is an annual event held every September during National Insider Threat Awareness Month #NITAM. Security practitioners attending the summit are eligible to earn CPE credits.

About The Insider Risk Summit

In 2021, more than 3,000 security professionals attended the event, which is held annually in September during Insider Threat Awareness month. For the most up-to-date news about the Insider Risk Summit and the IRM community, go to insiderrisksummit2022.com or follow along on Twitter.

© 2022 Code42 Software, Inc. The Insider Risk Summit is a trademark of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

