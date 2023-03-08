Texas Crop Science (TCS) and GDM Establish Strategic Collaboration to Develop Higher-Yielding Soybean Varieties for Soybean Farmers Globally

Collaboration will combine TCS High-Yielding Technology and GDM Proprietary Elite Soybean Germplasm, using Gene-Editing and Advanced Plant Breeding Techniques

AUSTIN, Texas & CHAMPAIGN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas Crop Science (TCS), a developer of cutting-edge and sustainable crop yield traits, and GDM, a leading company in plant genetics with U.S. headquarters in Champaign, Illinois, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop higher-yielding soybean varieties for farmers.

By incorporating TCS high-yielding technology into GDM’s world-leading soybean genetics using gene-editing and advanced plant breeding techniques, the collaboration aims to develop new soybean varieties that deliver higher yield under a wide range of growing conditions, varying from ideal to stress-impacted. Soybeans are one of the main sources of plant protein for both human and animal nutrition. In addition to the ongoing need for higher yields, soybean growers also face increasing challenges associated with the impacts of climate change.

Forty percent of worldwide soybean production is made using GDM genetics, stemming from innovative technologies that combine data science, biotechnology, and agricultural management for the continual genetic improvement of soybean crops.

High-yielding technology from TCS has been under development for more than a decade and proven to increase soybean yields by up to 34 percent through more than 70 intensive field trials carried out over seven years and nine growing seasons at locations in North and South America. A recent scientific publication in www.nature.com/scientificreports describes yield improvements in soybean lines with TCS yield technology, as well as stress tolerance characteristics that contribute to achieving climate resilience in crops. The publication can be found at: https://texascropscience.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/soy-field-trial.pdf

“Soybeans provide the foundation of the world’s protein supply, and the twin challenges of global demand for protein and climate instability create stress on the soybean production system,” said Simon Hiebert, CEO of TCS. “Bringing together TCS’s ground-breaking yield trait technology and GDM’s world-leading position in plant genetic innovation and development results in a powerful combination to create a stream of soybean products that will benefit farmers with increased and climate-stable yields, while also benefitting consumers through increased global food security and reduced environmental impact,” he said.

“We are excited about our partnership with TCS. GDM’s focus on bringing the best high-yielding varieties to the market and thus sustainably contributing to productivity fits with a collaboration with TCS, which strives to address global issues such as food security and a clean environment. We are looking forward to the results of this collaboration,” concludes André Beló, New Breeding Technologies Global Manager.

About TCS

Texas Crop Science, Inc. is focused on creating technologies and products that add significant value to farmers while also benefiting the environment and consumers. TCS has two related but distinct platforms for doing this – one focused on plant yield traits, and one focused on environmentally-friendly chemistry products that enhance the efficacy of crop protection chemicals. The TCS yield platform has proven the ability to increase yields in major crops such as soybeans and corn by up to 34 percent. Products from the TCS chemistry platform have demonstrated increases in the efficacy of fungicides by 20 to 30 percent, providing the ability for growers to achieve greater pest control with lower rates of fungicide application while also addressing the evolution of resistant pathogens. Learn more at: www.texascropscience.com.

About GDM

GDM is a global plant genetics powerhouse focused on researching, developing and marketing products with intellectual property from extensive crops. Forty percent of planted soybean acres in the world in 2022 contains GDM genetics. This year marks GDM’s 40th anniversary in the breeding industry as we continue our quest to provide the market with the highest yielding plant genetics. We have 16 breeding stations globally, 700 testing locations, and we test more than 1.5 million plots per year. Learn more at: www.gdmseeds.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, that TCS and GDM intend to explore forming a broader collaboration in soybean, that the high-yielding technology developed by TCS incorporated into GDM’s soybean genetics will deliver higher yielding varieties and that it will contribute to new solutions to meet growing global food demand and reduce environmental impact, constitute forward-looking statements. Although such forward looking statements are based upon what management of both companies believe are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as they necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance GDM and TCS undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

