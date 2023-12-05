Texas A&M University-Mays Business School and Humana Announce Seventh Annual Healthcare Analytics Case Competition Winners

COLLEGE STATION, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have announced the winners of the 2023 Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition, which gives students the opportunity to showcase their analytical skills while solving a real-world business problem.





More than 540 master’s level students, representing 45 major universities in the U.S., registered for the competition – one of the top competitions of its kind in the nation – to compete for $90,000 in total prizes.

The student team of Edward Raff, Natalie Howell, Pulak Jain, and Nicholas Graham from Syracuse University received the first-place prize of $50,000. The second-place prize of $20,000 was awarded to Taylor Boles and Geet Raval from Texas A&M University, while the third-place prize of $10,000 was presented to Asif Syed, Landrie Alsobrook, Shubhi Gupta, and Ranjith Kumar Kuppu Rathinam from Oklahoma State University. Also, for the first time, this year fourth and fifth-place teams each received a $5,000 prize.

This year’s competition focused on medication adherence for non-small cell lung cancer therapies that help increase the likelihood of survival. The winning teams developed strategies to address common barriers to medication adherence, such as an innovative patient mentoring program and easy-to-use process to relieve patients’ symptoms, discomfort and stress while undergoing treatment.

“We were grateful to again join the Texas A&M University Mays Business School to support this competition, which allows students to put into practice what they have learned by applying their advanced data and technology skills to help solve a complex real-world problem,” said Katie Hix, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Insurance at Humana. “At Humana, technology and digital analytics are at the center of our work to help meet the healthcare needs of our members and the communities we serve, and that is why it is so important to us, and to the healthcare industry as a whole, to encourage ingenuity and creativity among our students.”

“We are truly honored to work with Humana, who shares our core values, on this competition,” said Jerry Strawser, Associate Dean for Graduate Programs at Mays Business School. “The opportunity to provide a transformational learning experience for students while addressing significant matters facing the healthcare industry makes this partnership and competition particularly meaningful.”

The seventh annual competition was held virtually and was open to all accredited educational institutions based in the United States. Full-time and part-time master’s students from accredited Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Information Systems, Master of Public Health, Master of Business Administration programs, or other similar master’s programs in business, healthcare, or analytics, were eligible to enter.

The teams were judged based on the following criteria:

Quantitative analysis identifying key business insights

Professionalism, data visualization, and presentation skills

Ability to provide meaningful implications and recommendations based on results/insights

For more information and a list of prior winners, visit HumanaTAMUAnalytics.com.

About Mays Business School



At Mays Business School, we strive to advance the world’s prosperity. Our mission is to be a vibrant learning organization that creates impactful knowledge and develops transformational leaders. Mays Business School educates nearly 6,300 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral students in accounting, finance, information systems and operations management, management, and marketing. Mays ranks consistently among the top public business schools in the country for its programs and for faculty research.

About Humana



Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

