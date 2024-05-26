Home Business Wire Nintendo News: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Takes Flight with Paper Airplane...
Nintendo News: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Takes Flight with Paper Airplane World Record Holder

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–In honor of the launch of the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door RPG adventure on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Nintendo is embracing the magical possibilities of the blank page … by folding it up and sailing it across the room.




Former world record holder and paper plane expert John “The Paper Airplane Guy” Collins has partnered with Nintendo to create a special Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door themed paper airplane, along with a step-by-step video for making your own: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5iSisw8oo0

Available now, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door returns Mario to a paper-themed world full of mystery, magic, and more witty one-liners than you can fit on, well, a single piece of paper. As Mario sets out from the town of Rogueport, he’ll gain new abilities such as Paper Mode – where he can use his paper-thin body to slide through cracks – and Plane Mode – where he can float on the breeze over chasms and obstacles. Along the way, Mario will discover he needs the help of friends old and new if he hopes to thwart the nefarious X-Nauts and unlock the secret of the Thousand-Year Door. Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, this revamped version has new surprises to unfold – including upgraded visuals, new features, and a completely reorchestrated score.

Head over to http://nintendo.com/PaperMarioPaperAirplane to download your own paper airplane template and follow John Collins’ expert advice on how to make it fly.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now on Nintendo eShop and through retailers.

