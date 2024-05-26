Coco Rocha, Burak Özdemir, Lena Situations at the WIBA Awards 2024 Ceremony

Coco Rocha, Burak Özdemir, Lena Situations, Alexandre Maras, Hyram, Sasha Ray among WIBA Awards 2024 title holders

CANNES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wibaawards–The sixth annual WIBA Awards for social media personalities on a mission to change the world took place on May 24th, 2024, at the iconic Hotel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. The event gathered hundreds of top global content creators responsible for the year’s most viral moments. The evening featured a cocktail reception, a Gala Dinner, and the Awards ceremony with a special performance by Sonique.





The event awarded international celebrities and extraordinary personalities such as Coco Rocha, Lena Mahfouf (Situations), Alexandre Maras, Hyram, Sasha Ray and others. The Grand Prix WIBA title 2024 assigned to Burak Ozdemir, Turkish chef and restaurateur with over 129M followers on social media.

WIBA Awards were overseen by the World Influencers Association (WIBA) based in Monaco. It was the first and the only international award honoring the work of social media personalities across multiple categories.

WIBA Awards title holders are the top world influencers, such as Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, Khaby Lame, Nusret Gökçe, Nikkie Tutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Ellen Von Unwerth and others.

WIBA Awards event highlighted the most followed social causes, empowered diverse influencers’ voices, encouraged collaboration, and fostered a sense of a global community of peers. The typical instant reach of a WIBA Awards ballroom was over 200 million impressions.

WIBA 2024 Titles Holders 2024

Burak Özdemir: Grand Prix



Coco Rocha: Fashion Model Business Icon & Women Empowerment Advocate



Lena Situations: Motivation & Encouragement Lifestyle Influencer



Alexandre Maras: Most Influential Journalist in Social Media 2024



Hyram: Best Influential Skincare Expert



Mohamed Cheikh: French Contest Winners



Reem Khabbazeh: Most Influential Social Personality of Middle East



Lee Levi: Influential Actress in Social Media



Maxim Ivanchuk: Best Aesthetic Medicine Influencer



Esteriore Brothers: Best Entertainment Influencers



Max Mariola: Best Food Influencer



Sasha Ray: Fashion Lifestyle Influencer



Jeff Hamilton: Influential Celebrity Fashion Artist



Pietro Checchi: New Name of Italian Tiktok



Marcello D’Onofrio: Empowerment Celebrities Management Leader



Nadine Mirada: European Model Influencer



Daniel Asante: Social Media Model Influencer



Alex & Tom : Best Education Influencers



Elena Hazinah : Best Beauty Influencer



Angelina Usanova: Social Activity & Philanthropy Influencer



Francine Ehlke: Best Latin America Influencer



Youmna Khoury: Influential Beauty Business Leader



Urvashi Rautela: Influential Indian Star

