Terminus Acquires Zylotech, Launches Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to Improve the Accuracy of B2B Go-to-Market Data

Terminus CDP is purpose-built for B2B marketing, providing accurate and trusted buying committee data so customers can connect directly with key decision makers at target accounts

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced its acquisition of Zylotech and launched Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to improve the accuracy of B2B go-to-market data.

With the acquisition of Zylotech, Terminus is now the only ABM platform with a standalone CDP purpose-built for B2B. Terminus CDP enables customers to continuously cleanse go-to-market data and automatically discover new Buying Committees at their target accounts. Zylotech is the leading B2B customer data platform, serving enterprise brands including Google, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and Rimini Street.

Data usage and spending is exploding but only 12 percent of B2B marketers have confidence in their data. B2B CRM data is painfully inaccurate and incomplete, and manual efforts to clean, deduplicate and activate are slow and expensive. This leads to poor conversion rates, an incomplete view of buying committees, and misleading ROI.

The Terminus CDP solves all these problems, with a complete suite of solutions including audit, cleanse, enrich, and data management backed by the industry’s largest global network of decision makers and Buying Committees. With Terminus CDP, go-to-market teams will dramatically improve data accuracy, campaign effectiveness, and reduce wasted sales cycles—all driven by our always-on, 1st-party sourced network of decision makers and buying committees.

“CDP is becoming more widely adopted in B2B, as companies recognize their marketing automation and CRM systems are not enough to provide true data unification and sharing,” said David Raab, Founder of CDP Institute. “By acquiring Zylotech, Terminus positions itself – and its clients – to take full advantage of the capabilities that a CDP provides.”

Terminus CDP is led by SaaS industry veteran Matt Belkin, who joined Terminus via its acquisition of GrowFlare in 2020. Belkin brings more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling data and technology companies to Terminus CDP.

​​“Bad data in equals bad data out. Period,” said Tim Kopp, Termius CEO. “We’re entering a marketing revolution – data really is the new oil, and Terminus is sitting on a gold mine. Under Matt’s leadership, Terminus CDP is poised to change the game for our customers. This level of data accuracy is critical for B2B GTM teams looking for a unified view into their customers. I’ve never been more excited about the future of marketing.”

“Since our early days as an MIT spinout, Zylotech has been focused on delivering the data and intelligence go-to-market teams can trust, and take action on,” said Abi Yadav, Zylotech Founder and CTO joining Terminus as Head of Platform Innovation. “Upon meeting Terminus, it was obvious that we shared a common vision. We are proud to join Terminus and this incredible team to jointly improve the accuracy of B2B data.”

For more information about Terminus CDP, what it means for Terminus customers, and the future of marketing visit Terminus.com. Read Tim Kopp’s blog for more information about the acquisition of Zylotech and rollout of Terminus CDP.

About Terminus

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, Outreach, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 13 consecutive quarters. Visit terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Taylor Harruff



taylor.harruff@terminus.com

317-960-3003