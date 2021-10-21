Terminix Wins Innovation in the Enterprise Award

The Greater Memphis IT Council named Terminix the winner for the Memphis-based pest control company’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on data security

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TMX #AWS–Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest and termite control services for residential and commercial customers, has won the Innovation in the Enterprise Award, as granted by the Greater Memphis IT Council.





Terminix received the award at the Greater Memphis IT Council’s INNOVATE IT 2021 conference, which was held both virtually and in-person in Memphis on Tuesday, October 5. Terminix was one of four large enterprises nominated, and the award was chosen by the attendees at the conference. The theme for this year’s conference was “Innovation Through Collaboration.”

Terminix won the award in large part due to its recent collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on information security products. Over the last year, Terminix has helped AWS develop products like Gateway Load Balancer, MSR (more specific route), and Transit Gateway, which are now making their way into companies around the globe.

“At Terminix, innovation remains one of the most important aspects of our business,” said Joy Wald, chief information officer at Terminix. “In the ever-changing world of information security, we are proud to be recognized for our efforts. Our teams are always watching for the latest emerging trends and data that will allow us to strengthen our cybersecurity. We are very grateful to the Greater Memphis IT Council for recognizing us with this award.”

Amazon not only developed products based on the collaboration, but Terminix created a standard architecture of how to seamlessly integrate these products for reliability, resiliency, self-healing, and automated scalability.

“Working with AWS has been a fantastic experience,” said Thomas Davis, chief information security officer at Terminix. “As one of the industry leaders in pest control, it was a pleasure for Spencer Bryant (Terminix IT architect) and me to work with an industry leader in the information security space. Speaking to my peers at the INNOVATE IT conference reaffirmed my belief that we are continuing to evolve on our journey in cybersecurity, and winning this award is truly an honor.”

Davis sits on the board of directors for the Greater Memphis IT Council, whose vision is that member organizations will be more knowledgeable, empowered and successful because of their interaction with professionals and resources that support information technology industry in the Memphis area.

This is the second year of the Innovation in the Enterprise Award. In its inaugural year last year, St. Jude won the award for its collaboration with World Wide Technology (WWT).

“The Greater Memphis IT Council is proud to have hosted the 2nd Annual Innovate IT Awards ceremony as part of its INNOVATE IT 2021 Conference,” said Regina Whitley, executive director of the Greater Memphis IT Council. “The Innovation in the Enterprise Award was granted to the Terminix and AWS partnership for their collaboration in refining products for cloud security to address the strategic area of cybersecurity. This recognition by the conference attendees is very well-deserved!”

“When the AWS team learned Terminix wanted to start fresh in the cloud, we offered some of our newest services. Terminix successfully utilized these services and provided us some very valuable feedback on them,” said Hart Rossman, Director of Global Security Practice at AWS. ”By helping them implement Zero Trust in an innovative way, we accelerated their speed to market, agility, and automation. This award embodies the culmination of our two teams collaborating to expedite Terminix’s business transformation. By focusing on our customer, AWS earned the trust needed to make this collaboration a success.”

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

About Greater Memphis IT Council

The Greater Memphis IT Council is a non-profit membership association focused on leading the evolution for Memphis into an international center of excellence for information technology (IT). The vision is that GMITC member organizations will be more knowledgeable, empowered and successful because of their interaction with professionals and resources that support information technology industry in the Memphis area.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 81 Availability Zones within 25 geographic regions, with announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com

Contacts

James Robinson | 901.597.7521 | james.robinson@terminix.com

Drew Blake | 901.201.7151 | drew.blake@terminix.com