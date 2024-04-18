Teledyne Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Details

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the first quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.





To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Contacts

Jason VanWees



(805) 373-4542