Teen App Wizz Expands U.S. Presence With First-Ever Content House

The 16M+ User Social Discovery App Hosts Weeklong Wizz House in Miami, Where 12 Social Media Influencers Will Bring Wizz’s Online World to Life

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wizz, the social media app that provides teens with a safe space to meet and chat with new friends around the world, is kicking off its U.S. expansion with its first-ever “ Wizz House” in Miami, Florida. The 16M+ user app is partnering with 12 social media influencers for the weeklong content house. Through the Wizz House, these influencers will meet future Wizz users on TikTok, and invite them to connect with them on the Wizz app.





Already one of the App Store’s top 10-15 social networking apps, Paris-based Wizz has tapped some of North America’s most viral–and age-appropriate–content creators, including Andrew Pav (@itsyaboyandrewpav), Atsuna Matsu (@atsunamatsui) and PB Meir (@pb.meir) to expand its visibility among target users, ages 15 – 21. Local Miami influencers, such as Jordan Smikle (@jordansmikle), and Nick Cogs (@nickcogs), will also take part in the event. (A full list of Wizz Housers follows).

Beginning Monday, January 15, Wizz will bring the online space it has created for teens to the real-world when these influencers take up residency at its Wizz House in Coral Gables. The ‘Wizz Housers’ will have free rein over house amenities–including a garden, pool and game room–which they will use as backdrops for hundreds of pieces of social content, all designed to introduce their communities into the World of Wizz.

Wizz Housers’ content will reinforce the role Wizz plays in sparking up random chats with people around the world. Once on Wizz, users can discover new friends who are online at the same time they are, through photos, videos, songs and other content.

“ Wizz is all about creating the best possible space for people to make friends and be themselves,” said Jodie Renassia, Head of Growth at Wizz. “ Having these influencers all in one space creating whatever content they want and expressing themselves creatively with each other is a physical example of the digital environment we’ve created. We can’t wait to see everything the Wizz Housers produce during their week together.”

Influencers who will be participating in the Wizz House, include:

Jordan Smikle ( @jordansmikle , 3.8M followers on TikTok) The Miami-based creator specializes in making funny reaction videos to daily situations.

Andrew Pav ( @itsyaboyandrewpav , 1.8M followers on TikTok, 344K on YouTube) Andrew focuses on making funny and dramatic content.

PB Meir ( @pb.meir , 2.5M followers on TikTok) The New Jersey-based TikToker creates comedy skits commenting on different aspects of relationships.

Eric Who ( @ericwho1 , 2.8M followers on TikTok) Eric has garnered his following from his vocal covers and reviews of food and drinks that followers will recommend he try.

Feigh Molubi ( @callmefeigh , 1.8M followers on TikTok) Feigh creates lifestyle, fashion and beauty content.

Brooke Kirk ( @brookelkirk , 288K followers on TikTok) Brooke is a member of the UCLA Dance Team, and creates original dance and lifestyle content.

Gianluca Ficara ( @gianlucaficaraa , 1.5M followers on TikTok) The Montreal-based creator has made a name for himself generating relationship-focused comedic content on TikTok.

Atsuna Matsu ( @atsunamatsui , 862K followers on TikTok, 1M on YouTube) Los Angeles-based Atsuna focuses on fashion, travel and beauty content.

Nick Cogs ( @nickcogs , 352K followers on TikTok) The Miami-area based influencer makes skit comedy videos on his channel.

Dixon Sisters ( @dixonsisterss , 490K followers on TikTok) These sister creators focus largely on making popular dance and music-themed videos.

Jordynne Hahn ( @jordynnehahn , 231K followers on TikTok) Jordynne is a model that curates beauty and fashion-focused content.

Gavin Brummer ( @gavin.cb , 415K followers on TikTok ) Gavin creates lifestyle content and is primarily focused on mobile gaming and apps.

( )

Followers interested in engaging with Wizz House content throughout the week can check-in via each individual influencer’s social media channels. Wizz also created a dedicated TikTok profile (@wizz.house5) that will go live when the Wizz House kicks off on January 15.

About Wizz

Wizz is a fast-growing social media app that provides teens with a safe space to meet and chat with new friends around the world. In pursuit of its mission to “Expand Your World,” Wizz users can instantly find connections with common interests, join communities, start spontaneous conversations, ask or answer users’ questions, and share photos and videos. In addition to its engaging user experience, Wizz has created one of the mobile world’s most comprehensive content moderation ecosystems, enabling it to enforce strict standards when it comes to the people and content allowed on the app.

Wizz can be downloaded at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Kieran Powell



kieran.powell@channelvmedia.com