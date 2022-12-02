TechInsights Acquires IC Knowledge LLC in a Further Expansion of Its Platform of Semiconductor Market Analysis Content

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechInsights Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of IC Knowledge LLC, the world leader in cost modeling of semiconductors. Formed in late 2000 by founder and president Scotten Jones, IC Knowledge products are grounded in a deep understanding of semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Joining VLSI Research, The Linley Group, Strategy Analytics, and The McClean Report, IC Knowledge is TechInsights’ fifth acquisition in the semiconductor market analysis space in less than two years. Scotten Jones, a 40-year veteran of the semiconductor and MEMS industries, joins knowledge leaders Dan Hutcheson and Linley Gwennap in bringing their unique perspective and industry expertise to TechInsights subscribers.

“IC Knowledge provides insights into the manufacturing costs of chips – processors, memory, RF, power and sensors, data sets which are well aligned with TechInsights reverse engineering and market coverage,” said Gavin Carter, CEO of TechInsights. “The addition of IC Knowledge products into the TechInsights Platform is immediately complementary to the content available in our Platform today and paves the way for combining data sets from across our breadth of products that is not available anywhere else.”

“With more and more customers leveraging integrated circuits, there is a growing demand for information on build level costing,” said Scotten Jones. “Chip level cost modeling is required by many roles in the supply chain from semiconductor equipment makers to semiconductor fabricators to purchasers. Not only does the TechInsights Platform allows us to reach this audience at scale, but it also allows our models to be presented alongside complementary reports and analysis which will allow our combined customers to make better informed decisions in an increasingly challenging environment.”

ABOUT TECHINSIGHTS

TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. TechInsights’ content informs decision makers and professionals whose success depends upon accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, and future.

TechInsights unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor reports, images, and market analysis. TechInsights customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on TechInsights analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

ABOUT IC KNOWLEDGE LLC

IC Knowledge is the world leader in Cost Modeling of Semiconductors. IC Knowledge provides Cost and Price Modeling software, a database of 300mm wafer fabs, and consulting on cost, economics and technology. IC Knowledge customers include many of the leading producers of Semiconductors, Equipment and Materials for the Semiconductor industry, Electronics companies and leading Consultants and Consortia. IC Knowledge has several Strategic Partners and Subcontractors they work with to provide a wide range of services to their customers.

