Tech Tackles Cancer Announces Popular Event Returns to Boston June 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced that its popular Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) will be returning to Boston in June 2022. Now in its 7th year, TTC is returning to an in-person event after a hiatus of more than a year and a half due to the pandemic.

TTC’s mission is to leverage the power of the Boston technology industry to raise awareness and funds for local cancer fundraising needs. Since 2012, TTC has raised over $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research including St. Baldricks, OneMission, and Boston Children’s Hospital.

The primary entertainment at the event will be a “battle of the rockstars” where technology executives can live out their dreams to be rock and roll superstars in front of screaming crowds, backed by a professional band. Performances will be judged based on a combination of dollars raised, stage presence, and raw talent. The audience will be able to vote for their favorite performers online.

Co-founder and serial entrepreneur Christopher Lynch said, “Covid stole TTC from us last year. This year, we’re stealing it back! Break out your leather pants and make sure they still fit. You have six months to get in rock and roll shape.”

Watch for additional event details including the call for technology rock superstars, ticket sales, and corporate sponsorship opportunities in early 2022 at TTCfund.org.

Contacts

Media
Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for TechTackles Cancer

617-233-5109

jeff@guyergroup.com

