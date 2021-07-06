Teads Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teads, a global media platform, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Teads intends to list its Class A common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “TEAD.” The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. BNP PARIBAS and Citigroup are acting as additional bookrunners for the offering. JMP Securities, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, our modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies. For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions. Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 800+ people in 26 countries.

*Global reach as of April 2021

Contacts

Teads

Graham Alexander | Global Communications & PR Director



Graham.alexander@teads.com | +447799320275

Chris Walsh | Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Development



Chris.walsh@teads.com | +1 5086418080

Sloane & Company

Whit Clay / Erica Bartsch



Wclay@sloanepr.com / Ebartsch@sloanepr.com

212-446-1875