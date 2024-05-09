Clarify Health Named Best Predictive Analytics Solution by MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognized for its powerful predictive analytics platform





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Health, an award-winning healthcare data analytics platform company, is pleased to announce it has received the “Best Predictive Analytics Solution” award from MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes Clarify for combining predictive claims-based data analytics with behavioral economics, enabling the identification of high-performing providers, and driving cost-effective referrals to specialists.

These analytical methodologies are powered by the Clarify Atlas Platform®, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surfaces actionable insights into performance, trends, and benchmarks with unprecedented clarity, precision, and speed.

“We help healthcare organizations across the country identify and act on precise insights to optimize care quality and efficiency,” commented Clarify CEO Terry Boch. “Our customers, which include some of the most innovative health plans, leverage transparent provider performance insights and flexible provider engagement programs to build trust and behavior change. This award reaffirms our position at the forefront of transformative healthcare analytics.”

Clarify was selected from 4,500 nominations. This is Clarify’s second MedTech Breakthrough Award. Two years ago, the company was awarded the “Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform.” Earlier this year, KLAS Research ranked Clarify #1 in Data Analytics Platforms (Payers) in its 2024 Best in KLAS Awards – Software and Services, and most recently, Clarify was named among the world’s best in data analytics in Newsweek and Statista’s inaugural ranking of the World’s Best Digital Health Companies. Clarify has also received several recognitions from industry analysts and market intelligence platforms for its high customer satisfaction and innovation in healthcare analytics.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise data and analytics platform company that enables providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations to improve healthcare access, affordability, and outcomes. Clarify translates one of the largest healthcare datasets into actionable insights to incentivize and engage providers, optimize their performance, and contain cost. Clarify’s solutions are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. These insights illuminate opportunities to drive growth, optimize provider networks, guide better healthcare pathways, and maximize value-based care performance.

About MedTech Breakthrough

MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top breakthrough companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

