IgniteTech Signs on as Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Generative AI Expo 2025, the #TECHSUPERSHOW

3rd Annual Event to be a part of the 2025 #TECHSUPERSHOW in Florida

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IgniteTech today announced it has signed on as the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for Generative AI Expo, part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held February 11-13, 2025 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Generative AI – the cutting-edge technology that empowers machines to create original and innovative content – has great potential to revolutionize the way businesses interact with customers, suppliers, and sales prospects. ChatGPT is making the loudest noise at the moment – but many other platforms have and will be developed that provide additional opportunity to improve business processes and efficiency, provide better customer experiences, increase revenue, and create new business opportunities.





“At IgniteTech, we’re embracing GenAI in ways that truly transform our work environment,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. “Take our ‘AIMonday’, a day where employees across all departments and levels will engage exclusively in AI-related working sessions and project development. The GenAI Expo is a fantastic, forward-thinking venue where we can collaborate and learn from other leaders, celebrating how this new technology is reshaping the world.”

“We’re ecstatic to welcome IgniteTech as the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Generative AI Expo 2025,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO. “IgniteTech never stops driving to help their customers succeed. Their team’s goal is to find new and innovative ways to help organizations grow revenue, optimize expenses, and improve IT systems and infrastructure. They’re a must see at Generative AI Expo.”

About IgniteTech

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is at the forefront of AI-first enterprise software development within ESW Capital. Renowned for its successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech’s solutions empower businesses around the globe. The announcement of AI-centric visions across its product lineup underscores IgniteTech’s dedication to revolutionizing its offerings with cutting-edge AI technologies.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

