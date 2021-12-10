Tavant Partners with LogRocket to Expand Data & Analytics Capabilities of VΞLOX Lending Platform

Delivering Customer Insights to Improve Your Lending Experiences Continuously

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumerlending—Tavant, a top Silicon Valley-based provider of digital lending technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with LogRocket, a data and analytics company based in Boston, to enhance consumer lending experiences for American homebuyers.

Tavant’s AI-powered consumer lending platform – VΞLOX – provides unique, differentiated, customer-centric lending experiences. These data and analytics enhancements enable mortgage providers to identify how their lending process can better satisfy borrowers’ unique expectations, and with VΞLOX, they have the freedom to configure changes that will improve customer engagement and increase conversion rates.

“Partnering with LogRocket enables us to understand customer journeys better and deliver customer-centric borrowing experiences,” said Abhinav Asthana, Head of Fintech Product at Tavant. “Within VΞLOX, the data from LogRocket helps Tavant and our clients to identify key areas of friction and pain-points customers face today in the mortgage application process, important capabilities as we work towards our vision of hyper-personalized lending strategies.”

LogRocket offers frontend performance monitoring and product/UX analytics to help their partners improve their online experiences and continue to engage millions of active users daily.

“At LogRocket, we take pride in building software with the care and craftsmanship needed to deliver amazing user experiences for all of our trusted partners,” said Matthew Arbesfeld, CEO and Co-Founder at LogRocket. “Tavant’s consumer lending platform now has the tools it needs to track consumer behavior, monitor feature functionality, and holistically measure success.”

Tavant’s VΞLOX digital lending platform solves the most complex lender and borrower challenges while also maximizing the utilization of data-driven decision-making. VΞLOX’s workflows and 150+ third-party integrations allow customers to be more self-service and loan officers to close loans faster. Tavant’s growing customer base originates one out of every four loans in the U.S.

LogRocket provides modern frontend monitoring and product analytics that empowers software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience. The company’s award-winning solution combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics, allowing their 2,500+ global customers to provide an optimal user experience every time. Founded in 2016 in Boston, MA, the company is backed by Battery Ventures and Matrix Partners.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

