Tanium Unveils the Future of its Autonomous Platform at Annual Converge Conference

Company announces Tanium AI and new innovations in Autonomous Endpoint Management to drive operational efficiency and faster risk mitigation through automation

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced their roadmap for an Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform during their annual Converge conference. AEM is built on Tanium XEM’s unmatched capability to unify IT operations and security teams on a single platform through real-time control and visibility. It brings together pre-configured playbooks, seamless platform integrations, AI-driven insights, workflows, and remediation for a monumental leap in operational efficiency and risk mitigation.





With the ever-growing IT estate, resource constraints, and the increasing pace, frequency, and sophistication of cyber threats, the need for an autonomous platform that can automate common operational tasks and better identify threats and vulnerabilities becomes critical.

Similarly, these challenges highlight the importance of real-time data for AI. Organizations using stale data – even slightly outdated – are not realizing the full benefits of AI.

Tanium has long been using AI techniques like machine learning and natural language processing to provide unmatched insights. Now, the combination of real-time endpoint data with newer generations of AI models represents a breakthrough in IT operations and security.

With AEM, Tanium reduces cost while reducing risk. It automates common tasks to free time and help ensure compliance, auto-remediates vulnerabilities to reduce attack surface, self-heals common issues to reduce help desk burden and disruptions, and customizes workflows for operational efficiency. More specifically:

Autonomous Insights: leverages large language models to learn and adapt to environments. It supports operator productivity by identifying and prioritizing risks based on asset criticality and recommending operator actions that serve as a conduit to autonomous vulnerability remediation.

leverages large language models to learn and adapt to environments. It supports operator productivity by identifying and prioritizing risks based on asset criticality and recommending operator actions that serve as a conduit to autonomous vulnerability remediation. Autonomous Workflows: automatically generates context-based workflows by learning from operation actions to understand how IT systems are organized and how various endpoints and systems are related.

automatically generates context-based workflows by learning from operation actions to understand how IT systems are organized and how various endpoints and systems are related. Autonomous Remediation: produces high confidence response models and can take subsequent actions without requiring intervention. However, it still provides customers with choice in level of autonomy, with oversight and reporting.

“The vision for an autonomous platform we are announcing today is the future of Tanium and the future of our industry,” said Dan Streetman, CEO of Tanium. “Tanium’s ability to query and analyze data on every endpoint in real-time and take action at speed and scale is an industry-leading, foundational differentiator. When we combine immediate insights with the ability to act through AI, our customers are empowered to mitigate risks and remediate incidents before damage can occur. Tanium’s AI-driven autonomous capabilities raise the bar — and will deliver breakthrough effectiveness across IT Operations and Security teams.”

During today’s keynote, the Tanium team also announced the first set of innovations towards their autonomous platform:

Tanium Guardian directly provides customers with the latest information and recommendations on critical emerging vulnerabilities from Tanium’s endpoint security research experts. Built by the company’s most experienced security engineers, it goes beyond threat intelligence to provide visibility into zero day and emerging threats, provide automated impact analysis, and give customers remediation options they can count on. With Tanium Guardian on their side, customers can anticipate and address issues early, optimize efficiency, and prevent or minimize negative impacts.

directly provides customers with the latest information and recommendations on critical emerging vulnerabilities from Tanium’s endpoint security research experts. Built by the company’s most experienced security engineers, it goes beyond threat intelligence to provide visibility into zero day and emerging threats, provide automated impact analysis, and give customers remediation options they can count on. With Tanium Guardian on their side, customers can anticipate and address issues early, optimize efficiency, and prevent or minimize negative impacts. Tanium Automate drives efficiency by automating mission critical but repetitive or manual tasks. Through no-code automation and orchestration workflow builders, customers can build playbooks and execute endpoint actions in a series at scale.

“Delivering on the promise of AI for security and IT operations teams requires customers to leverage the billions of real-time data points and turn them into actionable insights and workflows to help reduce risk and increase operational efficiency,” said Phil Harris, research director for Governance, Risk and Compliance at IDC. “With Tanium autonomous endpoint management and its integrations with leading software providers, they’re providing customers with a playbook for faster risk mitigation with the ability to auto-remediate, and the flexibility and visibility to automate manual tasks to drive greater efficiencies and compliance for IT operations teams.”

In addition, Tanium also announced Tanium Cloud Workloads, which extends XEM support to cloud native workloads, specifically containers. With the rapid growth of cloud-native workloads across hybrid cloud environments, Tanium’s newly added support for containers extends its visibility, vulnerability management, and incident response capabilities where customers need it.

To learn more about Tanium and its award-winning platform, visit www.tanium.com.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Tanium PR



Press@tanium.com