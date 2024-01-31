Talkdesk Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience platform, gives retailers a full set of enterprise-level artificial intelligence-powered, retail-specific applications for omnichannel engagement, self-service, analytics, workforce and quality management, and employee collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers access to the Talkdesk artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, end-to-end customer experience (CX) platform specifically designed to drive brand loyalty and customer lifetime value for retailers.





Talkdesk is a contact center as a service (CCaaS) provider which aims to help BigCommerce retailers grow sales, customize the shopping experience, connect stores to critical business software, and more.

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud™ is a uniquely designed platform that unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels to help brands engage customers wherever they are. Retailers use the platform to automate common retail inquiries with intelligent bots, connect with customers on their preferred channels, empower agents with prescriptive AI guidance to resolve questions faster, and uncover valuable opportunities through AI-generated insights mined from contact center data. The pre-built integration with BigCommerce ensures real-time, bidirectional synchronization, enabling agents to access up-to-date customer, product, and order information. With automated execution of BigCommerce actions and elimination of data re-entry, agents can provide personalized assistance and deliver a unified customer service and sales experience effortlessly.

“Customers expect easy, convenient, friendly, and fast service. Our Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud is an integrated customer experience platform purpose-built for brands to deliver unified, effortless, and personalized experiences,” said Shannon Flanagan, general manager and vice president, Retail & Consumer Goods, Talkdesk. “Our new partnership with BigCommerce provides retailers with an out-of-the-box integration to do just that. It equips human and virtual agents with the information to quickly and accurately resolve customer inquiries, such as ‘where is my order’ requests. The results are improved time-to-value, reduced total cost of ownership, better visibility, profitability, and happy customers and agents.”

BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

