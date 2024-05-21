XP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Summary

Operating Metrics (unaudited) 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Total Client Assets (in R$ bn) 1,141 954 20% 1,122 2% Total Net Inflow (in R$ bn) 15 16 -10% 19 -22% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.24% 1.21% 3 bps 1.27% -3 bps Active Clients (in ‘000s) 4,587 3,966 16% 4,531 1% Headcount (EoP) 6,579 6,146 7% 6,669 -1% Total Advisors (in ‘000s) 17.7 15.2 16% 17.2 3% Retail DATs (in mn) 2.2 2.4 -9% 2.2 -2% Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ bn) 74 62 19% 73 0% Cards TPV (in R$ bn) 11.3 8.6 32% 11.8 -4% Credit Portfolio (in R$ bn) 22.1 17.5 27% 21.0 5% Gross Written Premiums (in R$ mn) 248 172 44% 273 -9% Financial Metrics (in R$ mn) 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Gross revenue 4,270 3,326 28% 4,309 -1% Retail 3,131 2,569 22% 3,152 -1% Institutional 354 332 7% 413 -14% Corporate & Issuer Services 509 266 91% 508 0% Other 276 158 75% 236 17% Net Revenue 4,053 3,134 29% 4,046 0% Gross Profit 2,737 2,050 34% 2,753 -1% Gross Margin 67.5% 65.4% 213 bps 68.1% -52 bps EBT 1,088 816 33% 995 9% EBT Margin 26.9% 26.0% 81 bps 24.6% 226 bps Net Income 1,030 796 29% 1,040 -1% Net Margin 25.4% 25.4% 1 bps 25.7% -30 bps Basic EPS (in R$) 1.88 1.48 27% 1.90 -1% Diluted EPS (in R$) 1.85 1.48 25% 1.88 -2% ROAE1 20.7% 18.7% 198 bps 21.1% -42 bps ROTE2 25.4% 20.5% 491 bps 25.6% -17 bps

________________________ 1 – Annualized Return on Average Equity. 2 – Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity. Tangible Equity excludes Intangibles and Goodwill

Operating KPIs

As we are growing and diversifying our business, we want to update and improve some of our main KPIs for the market. We are adding new KPIs for our total salesforce (Total Advisors), Cards breakdown by credit and debit, and Insurance gross written premiums.

1. INVESTMENTS

Client Assets and Net Inflow (in R$ billion)

Client Assets totaled R$1.1 trillion in 1Q24, up 20% YoY and 2% QoQ. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$103 billion net inflows and R$84 billion of market appreciation.

In 1Q24, Net Inflow was R$15 billion, and Retail Net Inflow was R$13 billion, 7% higher QoQ.

Active Clients (in ‘000s)

Active clients grew 16% YoY and 1% QoQ, totaling 4.6 million in 1Q24.

Total Advisors (in ‘000s)

Starting in the 1Q24, we will disclose the Total Advisors connected to XP, which includes (1) IFAs, as previously, (2) XP employees who offer advisory services, (3) Registered Investment Advisors, which includes consultants and wealth managers, among others. Total Advisors totaled 17.7 thousand, an increase of 16% YoY.

Retail Daily Average Trades (in million)

Retail DATs totaled 2.2 million in 1Q24, down 9% YoY and 2% QoQ.

NPS

Our NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, was 71 in 1Q24. Maintaining a high NPS score remains a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

2. RETIREMENT PLANS

Retirement Plans Client Assets (in R$ billion)

As per public data published by Susep, XPV&P continued to be #1 in net portability for individual retirement plans in the beginning of 2024, as of March, while our total Market Share went up to 4.2% and individual’s market share (PGBL and VGBL) to 4.8%. Total Client Assets were R$73 billion in 1Q24, up 18% YoY. Assets from XPV&P, our proprietary insurer, grew 20% YoY, reaching R$59 billion.

3. CARDS

Cards TPV (in R$ billion)

In 1Q24, Total TPV was R$11.3 billion, a 32% growth YoY, and 4% decrease versus 4Q23, due to seasonality.

Active Cards (in ‘000s)

Total Active Cards were 1.2 million in 1Q24, a growth of 49% YoY and 7% QoQ, being 1.0 million Credit Cards and 0.3 million Active Debit Cards.

4. CREDIT3

Credit Portfolio (in R$ billion)

Total Credit Portfolio reached R$22 billion as of 1Q24, expanding 29% YoY and 7% QoQ. Currently, this Credit Portfolio is 92% collateralized with Investments.

________________________ 3 – From 3Q22 onwards, the credit portfolio is disclosed gross (versus previously net) of loan loss provisions, also retroactively, not including Intercompany transactions and Credit Card related loans and receivables

5. INSURANCE

Gross Written Premiums (in R$ million)

Gross written premiums (GWP) refer to the total amount of premium income that XPs has written or sold during a particular reporting period before deductions for provisions, reinsurance and other expenses. This figure represents the total premiums that customers have agreed to pay for life insurance policies issued by the company, or sold by the company and issued by third-party insurers, including both new policies and renewals. It is a crucial metric for assessing the total business volume of an insurance company or insurance broker within that period.

In the 1Q24, Gross Written Premiums grew 44% YoY and was down 15% QoQ.

Discussion of Financial Results

Total Gross Revenue

Gross Revenue was R$4.3 billion in 1Q24, down 1% QoQ and up 28% YoY, primarily driven by growth both in our Retail and Corporate & Issuer Services revenue year-over-year.

Retail Revenue

(in R$ mn) 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Retail Revenue 3,131 2,569 22% 3,152 -1% Equities 1,128 1,069 6% 1,180 -4% Fixed Income 704 332 112% 690 2% Funds Platform 316 313 1% 334 -5% Retirement Plans 95 87 10% 94 2% Cards 297 204 45% 306 -3% Credit 55 41 35% 46 22% Insurance 45 32 41% 46 -1% Other Retail 490 490 0% 457 7% Annualized Retail Take Rate 1.24% 1.21% 3 bps 1.27% -3 bps

Retail revenue was R$3.1 billion in 1Q24, stable QoQ and up 22% YoY. Sequential stable Retail revenue was driven by the maintenance of a strong performance in Fixed Income revenue, which increased 2% QoQ, and was partially offset by sequential decline in Equities revenue in the quarter. YoY growth was also led by Fixed Income, with a 112% revenue growth YoY, and Cards, with a 45% growth.

Take Rate

Annualized Retail Take Rate was 1.24% in 1Q24, down 3 bps QoQ, and up 3 bps YoY.

Institutional Revenue

Institutional revenue was R$354 million in 1Q24, down 14% QoQ and up 7% YoY, mainly impacted by lower market activity by Institutional Clients in Brazil sequentially.

Corporate & Issuer Services Revenue

Corporate & Issuer Services revenue totaled R$509 million in 1Q24, stable QoQ and up 91% YoY, reinforcing our strategy to diversify our revenue stream through our Wholesale Bank, also demonstrating XP is well positioned to continue benefiting from DCM activity in Brazil.

Other Revenue

Other revenue was R$276 million in 1Q24, up 17% QoQ and 75% YoY.

Costs of Goods Sold and Gross Margin

Gross Margin was 67.5% in 1Q24 versus 65.4% in 1Q23 and 68.1% in 4Q23. Sequential decrease in Gross Margin was mainly related to revenue mix between products and channels in the quarter.

SG&A Expenses4

(in R$ mn) 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Total SG&A (1,416) (1,045) 36% (1,553) -9% People (1,007) (760) 33% (1,022) -1% Salary and Taxes (432) (378) 14% (393) 10% Bonuses (410) (329) 25% (462) -11% Share Based Compensation (164) (53) 207% (166) -1% Non-people (410) (285) 44% (532) -23% LTM Compensation Ratio5 25.2% 28.5% -328 bps 25.1% 10 bps LTM Efficiency Ratio6 36.5% 40.4% -384 bps 36.3% 24 bps Headcount (EoP) 6,579 6,146 7% 6,669 -1%

SG&A4 expenses totaled R$1.4 billion in 1Q24, 9% lower QoQ and up 36% YoY.

Our last twelve months (LTM) compensation ratio5 in 1Q24 was 25.2%, an improvement from 28.5% in 1Q23 and slightly higher than 25.1% in 4Q23, respectively. Also, our LTM efficiency ratio6 reached 36.5% in 1Q24, reinforcing once again our focus on cost discipline and efficient expenses management.

_______________________ 4 – Total SG&A and non-people SG&A exclude revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3. 5 – Compensation ratio is calculated as People SG&A (Salary and Taxes, Bonuses and Share Based Compensation) divided by Net Revenue. 6 – Efficiency ratio is calculated as SG&A ex-revenue from incentives from Tesouro Direto, B3, and others divided by Net Revenue.

Earnings Before Taxes

EBT was R$1,088 million in 1Q24, a record number for a first quarter, up 9% QoQ and up 33% YoY. EBT Margin was 26.9% up 226 bps QoQ and 81 bps YoY.

Net Income and EPS

In 1Q24, Net Income was R$1.0 billion, also a record number for a first quarter, down 1% QoQ and up 29% YoY. Basic EPS was R$1.88, down 1% QoQ and up 27% YoY. Fully diluted EPS was R$1.85 for the quarter, down 4% QoQ and up 25% YoY.

ROTE7 and ROAE8

We now present Return on Tangible Equity, which excludes Intangibles and Goodwill. We believe this is a more accurate reflection of our company’s true operations, allowing investors more meaningful comparisons with our peers.

In 1Q24, ROTE7 was 25.4%, down 17 bps QoQ and up 491 bps YoY. Our ROAE8 in 1Q24 was 20.7%, down 42 bps QoQ and up 198 bps YoY.

_______________________ 7 – Annualized Return on Tangible Common Equity, calculated as Annualized Net Income over Tangible Common Equity, which excludes Intangibles and Goodwill, net of deferred taxes. 8 – Annualized Return on Average Equity.

Other Information

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET (6:00 pm BRT). To participate in the earnings webcast please subscribe at 1Q24 Earnings Web Meeting. The replay will be available on XP’s investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/.

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn) Managerial Income Statement 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Total Gross Revenue 4,270 3,326 28% 4,309 -1% Retail 3,131 2,569 22% 3,152 -1% Equities 1,128 1,069 6% 1,180 -4% Fixed Income 704 332 112% 690 2% Funds Platform 316 313 1% 334 -5% Retirement Plans 95 87 10% 94 2% Cards 297 204 45% 306 -3% Credit 55 41 35% 46 22% Insurance 45 32 41% 46 -1% Other 490 490 0% 457 7% Institutional 354 332 7% 413 -14% Corporate & Issuer Services 509 266 91% 508 0% Other 276 158 75% 236 17% Net Revenue 4,053 3,134 29% 4,046 0% COGS (1,316) (1,084) 21% (1,292) 2% Gross Profit 2,737 2,050 34% 2,753 -1% Gross Margin 67.5% 65.4% 213 bps 68.1% -52 bps SG&A (1,406) (1,042) 35% (1,539) -9% People (1,007) (760) 33% (1,022) -1% Non-People (400) (282) 42% (517) -23% D&A (68) (48) 42% (82) -17% Interest expense on debt (181) (163) 11% (167) 9% Share of profit in joint ventures and associates 7 19 -63% 30 -102% EBT 1,088 816 33% 995 9% EBT Margin 26.9% 26.0% 81 bps 24.6% 226 bps Tax Expense (Accounting) (59) (20) 192% 45 -231% Tax expense (Tax Withholding in Funds)9 (167) (147) 13% (175) -5% Effective tax rate (Normalized) (18.0%) (17.4%) -61 bps (11.1%) -688 bps Net Income 1,030 796 29% 1,040 -1% Net Margin 25.4% 25.4% 1 bps 25.7% -30 bps

_______________________ 9 – Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in gross revenue.

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn) Accounting Income Statement 1Q24 1Q23 YoY 4Q23 QoQ Net revenue from services rendered 1,624 1,346 21% 1,881 -14% Brokerage commission 495 494 0% 485 2% Securities placement 490 249 97% 687 -29% Management fees 411 382 8% 414 -1% Insurance brokerage fee 49 41 19% 48 1% Commission Fees 208 189 10% 220 -5% Other services 128 114 12% 214 -40% Sales Tax and contributions on Services (157) (123) 27% (187) -16% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost 227 502 -55% 311 -27% Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 2,202 1,286 71% 1,854 19% Total revenue and income 4,053 3,134 29% 4,046 0% Operating costs (1,219) (1,017) 20% (1,169) 4% Selling expenses (32) (15) 115% (59) -46% Administrative expenses (1,452) (1,094) 33% (1,547) -6% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 9 19 n.a. (14) -164% Expected credit losses (97) (68) 43% (124) -22% Interest expense on debt (181) (163) 11% (167) 9% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 7 19 -63% 30 -76% Income before income tax 1,088 816 33% 995 9% Income tax expense (59) (20) 192% 45 n.a. Net income for the period 1,030 796 29% 1,040 -1%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn) Assets 1Q24 4Q23 Cash 3,939 3,943 Financial assets 257,761 229,197 Fair value through profit or loss 144,887 127,016 Securities 112,185 103,282 Derivative financial instruments 32,702 23,733 Fair value through other comprehensive income 40,310 44,063 Securities 40,310 44,063 Evaluated at amortized cost 72,564 58,119 Securities 4,459 6,855 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 30,291 14,889 Securities trading and intermediation 2,512 2,932 Accounts receivable 639 681 Loan Operations 29,542 28,552 Other financial assets 5,121 4,209 Other assets 9,006 7,812 Recoverable taxes 437 245 Rights-of-use assets 251 282 Prepaid expenses 4,477 4,418 Other 3,842 2,867 Deferred tax assets 2,184 2,104 Investments in associates and joint ventures 3,115 3,109 Property and equipment 395 373 Goodwill & Intangible assets 2,523 2,502 Total Assets 278,922 249,041

