Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2023

The Company completed its combination with Zynga on May 23, 2022; first quarter results include Zynga for 39 days of the quarter

GAAP net revenue increased 36% to $1.1 billion

GAAP net loss per share was $0.76

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 was $100.8 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 was $(14.4) million

Net Bookings grew 41% to $1.0 billion

Company updates outlook to include combination with Zynga from the date of acquisition, including fiscal year 2023 Net Bookings of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported strong results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company revised its outlook for fiscal year 2023, ending March 31, 2023, to include its combination with Zynga and provided its initial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ending September 30, 2022. For further information, please see the first quarter fiscal 2023 results slide deck posted to the Company's investor relations website at take2games.com/ir.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP net revenue increased 36% to $1.1 billion, as compared to $813.3 million in last year’s fiscal first quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in game purchases and in-game advertising) increased 44% and accounted for 75% of total GAAP net revenue. Digitally-delivered GAAP net revenue increased 40% to $1.0 billion, as compared to $740.8 million in last year’s fiscal first quarter, and accounted for 94% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA® 2K22; Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption® 2 and Red Dead Online; Empires & Puzzles™; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands®; WWE® 2K22; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast™; The Quarry®; and Top Eleven®.

GAAP net loss was $104.0 million, or $0.76 per share, as compared to net income of $152.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year. GAAP net loss benefited from the reversal of expense of $47.7 million related to forfeitures of previously granted stock awards.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $100.8 million, as compared to $148.2 million in the same period last year. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, was $(14.4) million, as compared to $29.1 million in the same period last year (please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information). As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $1.3 billion and $3.3 billion of debt.

New Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Starting in fiscal first quarter 2023, the Company is reporting a Non-GAAP measure of financial performance: EBITDA, which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.

Please see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

The following data, together with a management reporting tax rate of 18%, are used internally by the Company’s management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Data GAAP Statement of Operations Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangibles Business acquisition Total net revenue $1,102.4 (99.9) Cost of revenue 435.7 (1.8) 33.4 (96.4) Gross profit 666.7 (98.0) (33.4) 96.4 Operating expenses 704.1 (77.4) (20.1) (116.7) (Loss) income from operations (37.4) (98.0) 44.0 116.5 116.7 Interest and other, net (29.3) 1.6 8.5 (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net (39.6) 39.6 (Loss) income before income taxes (106.3) (96.5) 44.0 116.5 164.8 Non-GAAP EBITDA 52.2 (96.5) 44.0 155.9

In order to calculate net income per diluted share for management reporting purposes, the Company uses its fully diluted share count of 141.0 million.

Operational Metric – Net Bookings

Net Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

During fiscal first quarter 2023, total Net Bookings grew 41% to $1.0 billion, as compared to $711.4 million during last year’s fiscal first quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 48% and accounted for 73% of total Net Bookings. Digitally-delivered Net Bookings were up 41% to $956.0 million, as compared to $680.4 million in last year’s fiscal first quarter, and accounted for 95% of total Net Bookings. The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K22; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands; Empires & Puzzles; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; WWE 2K22; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; The Quarry; Toon Blast; and Top Eleven.

Catalog accounted for $876.1 million of Net Bookings led by NBA 2K; Grand Theft Auto; Empires & Puzzles; Red Dead Redemption; Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast; Top Eleven; Words With Friends™; and Merge Dragons!™.

Management Comments

“Our Fiscal 2023 is off to a strong start, as demonstrated by our first quarter Net Bookings of $1 billion,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “On a pre-combination basis, our Net Bookings were approximately $731 million, and our operating results were above our expectations, as we launched engaging new games and content updates, all while navigating various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.”

“We remain exceedingly optimistic about the long-term growth potential for the mobile industry, as well as our ability to create greater shareholder value as a combined entity with Zynga. Our creative teams are actively discussing potential new projects and we remain committed to delivering over $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time. At the same time, we continue to believe that we can achieve approximately $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-close, with the potential for upside.

“For Fiscal Year 2023, we now expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion when including our combination with Zynga. Our pipeline for the year continues to look very strong, and we are excited to expand significantly our mobile presence with a best-in-class platform. Our new forecast takes into account some movement in our release slate for the year, foreign currency pressures, and macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. As we look to the future, our long-term vision is clearer than ever, and we believe that our combination with Zynga will enable us to better capitalize on the evolving dynamics of the interactive entertainment industry. As we deliver our expansive, diverse pipeline and pursue the vast opportunities that we have identified through our combination with Zynga, we see a path to engage even greater audiences around the world, grow our scale, and enhance our margins.”

COVID-19 Update

At Take-Two, our number one priority has remained the health and safety of our employees and their families. The majority of our global offices have reopened. However, given the evolving dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are strictly following protocols from local governments and health officials to ensure that we are adhering to their safety standards.

Business and Product Highlights

Since April 1, 2022:

Take-Two:

On May 23rd, Take-Two announced the completion of its combination with Zynga Inc. (“Zynga”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Zynga stockholders received $3.50 in cash and 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock per share of Zynga common stock.

Rockstar Games:

Throughout the period, Rockstar Games continued to support Grand Theft Auto Online with new gameplay additions and vehicles, as well as weekly rewards, bonuses, and special seasonal events.

with new gameplay additions and vehicles, as well as weekly rewards, bonuses, and special seasonal events. On July 26 th , released The Criminal Enterprises , a sweeping update bringing new business prospects for Criminal Careers, elaborate new Contact Missions, vehicle enhancements and other upgrades. Players are now able to conduct Source and Sell missions at their own pace or with their friends within invite-only lobbies and other highly-requested experience improvements. Payouts were also increased across a range of gameplay, giving players more freedom and choice in how they climb the criminal ranks.

, released , a sweeping update bringing new business prospects for Criminal Careers, elaborate new Contact Missions, vehicle enhancements and other upgrades. Players are now able to conduct Source and Sell missions at their own pace or with their friends within invite-only lobbies and other highly-requested experience improvements. Payouts were also increased across a range of gameplay, giving players more freedom and choice in how they climb the criminal ranks. Through the GTA+ membership program, enrolled members enjoyed new and exclusive benefits, including free vehicles, discounts, bonus Shark Card cash, and more.

membership program, enrolled members enjoyed new and exclusive benefits, including free vehicles, discounts, bonus Shark Card cash, and more. Rockstar Games continued to support Red Dead Online with a range of outfits, bonuses, and rewards.

with a range of outfits, bonuses, and rewards. To mark the 10-year anniversary of Max Payne 3, on May 13th, Rockstar Games announced Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition), a new version of the iconic soundtrack coming later this year to digital streaming platforms and limited-edition vinyl. Featuring the evocative music of L.A. noise band HEALTH, Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition) also debuts previously unreleased tracks from the game.

2K:

On July 7 th , 2K unveiled the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K23 , the latest iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years. Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Edition retailing for $149.99, which for the first time ever, includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, among other perks. In the U.S. and Canada, players can purchase the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition , which features Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird. This marks the second cover in which NBA 2K celebrates WNBA athletes.

, 2K unveiled the full roster of cover athletes for , the latest iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 21 years. Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition. The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new Championship Edition retailing for $149.99, which for the first time ever, includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, among other perks. In the U.S. and Canada, players can purchase the , which features Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird. This marks the second cover in which celebrates WNBA athletes. Continued to drive engagement throughout the quarter for NBA 2K22 with the launch of new seasons that feature brand new themes, rewards, and Signature Challenges to complete.

with the launch of new seasons that feature brand new themes, rewards, and Signature Challenges to complete. In support of the highly successful launch of WWE 2K22 , 2K launched five DLC packs to further engage its player base, including the Banzai Pack (launched April 26 th ); the Most Wanted Pack (launched May 17 th ); the Stand Back Pack (launched June 7 th ); the Clowning Around Pack (launched June 28 th ); and the Whole Dam Pack (launched July 19 th ) .

, 2K launched five DLC packs to further engage its player base, including the (launched April 26 ); the (launched May 17 ); the (launched June 7 ); the (launched June 28 ); and the (launched July 19 ) . WWE SuperCard offered new content updates, including Season 8 and the SummerSlam ’22 card tier, which launched on July 30 th .

offered new content updates, including Season 8 and the SummerSlam ’22 card tier, which launched on July 30 . Throughout the quarter, 2K and Gearbox Software continued to support their successful new franchise, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Released its first three DLC packs for the title, including Coiled Captors on April 21 st ; the Glutton’s Gamble on May 19 th ; and Molten Mirrors on June 23 rd ; which are all available for individual purchase or through owning the Season Pass. There is a fourth and final DLC pack planned to release later this year. On June 23 rd , 2K and Gearbox Software released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Steam, where it has consistently been one of the most wishlisted titles.

On April 21 st , Gearbox confirmed that a new game from the Tales from the Borderlands series will be releasing this fiscal year. Developed by Gearbox and published by 2K, the title will feature all new characters and stories set in the Borderlands universe.

, Gearbox confirmed that a new game from the series will be releasing this fiscal year. Developed by Gearbox and published by 2K, the title will feature all new characters and stories set in the universe. On April 21 st , Firaxis released XCOM 2 Collection on Epic Games Store. The XCOM 2 Collection includes the award-winning strategy game XCOM 2 , the War of the Chosen expansion, and DLC packs ( Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift and Tactical Legacy Pack) for a bundled discount.

, Firaxis released on Epic Games Store. The includes the award-winning strategy game , the expansion, and DLC packs ( Pack, and Pack) for a bundled discount. On June 10th, 2K and Supermassive Games launched The Quarry, a horror narrative game from the award-winning team behind Until Dawn. On July 7th, a major new patch for the game called Wolf Pack was released, which allows the host to invite other players to help shape the story as a collective group. In addition, all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast featured in The Quarry became available in-game in their entirety.

Private Division:

On June 2 nd , Private Division and Roll7 announced that Rollerdrome will launch on August 16, 2022. In this single-player, third-person shooter, players experience the thrill of fusing fluid movements and stylish tricking mechanics with adrenaline-pumping combat action. Rollerdrome introduces a distinct retro-futuristic universe with a unique identity, featuring an all-new and fully original soundtrack. The title is being developed by Roll7, the creators of the critically acclaimed OlliOlli World and masterminds of flow state gaming.

, Private Division and Roll7 announced that will launch on August 16, 2022. In this single-player, third-person shooter, players experience the thrill of fusing fluid movements and stylish tricking mechanics with adrenaline-pumping combat action. introduces a distinct retro-futuristic universe with a unique identity, featuring an all-new and fully original soundtrack. The title is being developed by Roll7, the creators of the critically acclaimed and masterminds of flow state gaming. On June 15th, Private Division and Roll7 announced that OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, the first of two expansions to the critically acclaimed skateboarding action-platformer OlliOlli World, launched digitally for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is available individually or as part of the OlliOlli World Rad Edition and the Expansion Pass.

Zynga:

On April 19 th , Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells featured an in-game event to celebrate the cinematic release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” featuring the Niffler as a permanent creature in the game for the first time.

, featured an in-game event to celebrate the cinematic release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” featuring the Niffler as a permanent creature in the game for the first time. On April 21 st , Empires & Puzzles introduced the game’s fifth season, Dynasty of Dunes . The new season takes place in Kemyth, a majestic land of pyramids and dunes that’s being torn apart by an enigmatic evil influence. Players are invited to team up with its troubled residents and embark on an investigation to get to the bottom of the mystery.

, introduced the game’s fifth season, . The new season takes place in Kemyth, a majestic land of pyramids and dunes that’s being torn apart by an enigmatic evil influence. Players are invited to team up with its troubled residents and embark on an investigation to get to the bottom of the mystery. On June 10 th , Zynga Poker released the Omaha update, giving players a new way to enjoy the popular game.

, released the Omaha update, giving players a new way to enjoy the popular game. On June 23 rd , Words With Friends introduced Clubs, a new feature that expands the game’s social experience by offering shared spaces that players can enjoy together.

, introduced Clubs, a new feature that expands the game’s social experience by offering shared spaces that players can enjoy together. Rollic launched 11 games in the quarter, and Colors Runners! reached the #1 top free downloaded games position in the U.S. App Store on June 21st.

Outlook for Fiscal 2023

Take-Two is revising its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, to include its combination with Zynga (which closed on May 23, 2022), and is providing its initial outlook for its fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2022:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $5.73 to $5.83 billion

GAAP net loss is expected to range from $438 to $398 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $2.75 to $2.50

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 159.2 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 161.0 million (1)

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $710 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $700 million (2)

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $135 million

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $5.8 to $5.9 billion

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $499 to $548 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 18%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2023 Financial Data $ in millions Outlook (3) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of acquired intangibles Business acquisition GAAP Total net revenue $5,730 to $5,830 $70 Cost of revenue $2,739 to $2,780 $9 $(3) $(697) Operating expenses $3,372 to $3,382 $(336) $(154) $(132) Interest and other, net $154 $(13) (Loss) gain on fair value adjustments, net $(40) $40 (Loss) income before income taxes $(535) to $(486) $63 $339 $851 $185 Non-GAAP EBITDA $499 to $548 $61 $339 $172

Second Quarter Ending September 30, 2022

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $1.37 to $1.42 billion

GAAP net loss is expected to range from $160 to $144 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $0.96 to $0.86

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 166.4 million

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 167.5 million (4)

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $1.5 to $1.55 billion

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $84 to $105 million

The Company is also providing selected data and its management reporting tax rate of 18%, which are used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company’s GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending September 30, 2022 Financial Data $ in millions Outlook (3) Change in deferred net revenue and related cost of revenue Stock-based compensation Amortization of intangible assets Business acquisition GAAP Total net revenue $1,370 to $1,420 $130 Cost of revenue $700 to $719 $13 $(8) $(202) Operating expenses $849 to $859 $(84) $(45) $(5) Interest and other, net $28 $(1) (Loss) income before income taxes $(207) to $(186) $117 $92 $247 $6 Non-GAAP EBITDA $84 to $105 $117 $92 $5

1) Includes 159.2 million basic shares, 1.8 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants and the potential dilution from convertible notes. 2) Adjusted for changes in restricted cash 3) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously. 4) Includes 166.4 million basic shares, 1.1 million shares representing the potential dilution from unvested employee stock grants and the potential dilution from convertible notes.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company’s outlook include: the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued consumer acceptance of Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

Product Releases

The following have been released since April 1, 2022:

Label Product Platforms Release Date 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Coiled Captors (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC April 21, 2022 2K WWE 2K22: Banzai Pack (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC April 26, 2022 2K WWE 2K22: Most Wanted Pack (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC May 17, 2022 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Glutton’s Gamble (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC May 19, 2022 2K WWE 2K22: Stand Back Pack (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC June 7, 2022 2K The Quarry PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam) June 10, 2022 Private Division OlliOlli World: VOID Riders (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch (digital only) June 15, 2022 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Steam June 23, 2022 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Molten Mirrors (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC June 23, 2022 2K WWE 2K22: Clowning Around Pack (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC June 28, 2022 2K WWE 2K22: The Whole Dam Pack (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC July 19, 2022 Rockstar Games The Criminal Enterprises Summer Update PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC July 26, 2022 2K WWE SuperCard SummerSlam ’22 Update iOS, Android, Facebook Gaming July 27, 2022

Take-Two’s future lineup announced to-date includes:

Label Product Platforms Release Date Private Division Rollerdrome PS4, PS5, PC (Steam) (digital only) August 16, 2022 2K NBA 2K23 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC September 9, 2022 2K Marvel’s Midnight Suns PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Fiscal 2023 2K WWE 2K23 TBA Fiscal 2023 2K PGA TOUR 2K23 TBA Fiscal 2023 2K Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Shattering Spectreglass (DLC) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Fiscal 2023 Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (mobile release) iOS, Android Fiscal 2023 Private Division Kerbal Space Program 2 PC Fiscal 2023 Private Division OlliOlli World (DLC2) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (digital only), Switch Calendar 2023 2K Marvel’s Midnight Suns PS4, Xbox One, Switch TBA Zynga Star Wars Hunters TBA TBA

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses Non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash from operating activities, adjusted for changes in restricted cash, and EBITDA, which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.

The Company’s management believes it is important to consider Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow, in addition to net cash from operating activities, as it provides more transparency into current business trends without regard to the timing of payments from restricted cash, which is primarily related to a dedicated account limited to the payment of certain internal royalty obligations.

