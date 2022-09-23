T-Mobile Expands In-flight Coverage to United Airlines

T-Mobile customers now get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming where available on United Airlines flights

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airplane mode has a whole new meaning for T-Mobile customers flying United. Starting today, eligible T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers now get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, where available, on select domestic and short-haul international United flights. As the newest addition to Coverage Beyond — T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move — United joins American, Alaska and Delta airlines in providing Un-carrier customers with the ability to text, email, search and stream all flight long where available, now on four of the biggest U.S. airlines.

“Now, T-Mobile customers can stay connected from takeoff to landing and beyond on hundreds more flights, now including United Airlines!” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “This latest expansion of Coverage Beyond is all part of our goal to keep customers connected even outside the signal of our network, and we’re on a nonstop mission to find new ways to make that happen.”

After one of the biggest summer travel seasons in recent years, the trend is expected to continue this fall and through the holiday season, with more than a third of Americans planning to take a trip in the next three months. And T-Mobile will take the hassle and worry out of customers’ travel plans, keeping them connected on the road, in the air and overseas.

“Whether it’s for business or leisure, we know staying connected in the air is important, and we’re excited many of T-Mobile’s customers will experience our free inflight Wi-Fi on their phones when flying United,” said Grant Milstead, United’s Vice President of Digital Technology. “With the free in-flight coverage, customers can take advantage of Wi-Fi to text their family and friends or browse their favorite sites and apps.”

T-Mobile’s industry-leading travel benefits are just part of what makes now the best time to be a T-Mobile customer. In addition to free Wi-Fi where available and high-speed data abroad, Magenta MAX customers also get Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us, a free year of AAA on Us, Scam Shield Premium and more that adds up to $225 in free perks every month for families – and that’s just a bonus on top of getting access to the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. At T-Mobile, customers come for the service and stay for the perks – and the Un-carrier won’t stop finding new extras to give them.

As part of Coverage Beyond, customers also get 5GB of free high-speed data each month in 215+ countries and destinations on Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Ultimate and equivalent Sprint plans. And yes, that includes up to 5G speeds where available. Customers will also get unlimited 256kbps connectivity in all those places, plus free connection all flight long on four eligible flights of their choice per year, with a free hour for every eligible flight after that on Magenta, Business Unlimited Advanced and equivalent Sprint plans. The bottom line? Everyone wins. And this is all in addition to 5GB of high-speed data every month and free calling and texting for Magenta, Magenta MAX and eligible T-Mobile for Business customers in Mexico and Canada.

Coverage Beyond launches on United’s 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience with more flights and Wi-Fi partners to be added soon. To learn more about T-Mobile’s travel benefits, visit t-mobile.com/travel. For more information on T-Mobile for Business travel benefits, head to http://t-mobile.com/business/plans/travel-benefits.

International Roaming in Simple Global Destinations: Up to 5GB of high-speed data per month with MAX plans; available in 11 European countries with Magenta plans. In-flight Wi-Fi: Unlimited where available on select U.S. airlines with MAX plans; 4 full-flight sessions per year with Magenta plans. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

