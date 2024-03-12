Home Business Wire Syncro Appoints MSP Veteran Tim Lasonde as New Channel Chief
Syncro Appoints MSP Veteran Tim Lasonde as New Channel Chief

Ian Alexander Remains with the Company as Strategic Advisor

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MSP–Syncro, a leading B2B SaaS company serving the managed service provider (MSP) software market, today announced the appointment of Tim Lasonde as channel chief. Lasonde is replacing Ian Alexander, co-founder of Syncro, who will remain with the company as a strategic advisor.


Bringing more than two decades of MSP industry expertise, Lasonde has held various roles from technician to president and COO of NSK. Under his leadership, NSK evolved from a traditional break-fix model into a comprehensive, subscription-based MSP. His guidance not only drove substantial business growth but also culminated in the successful acquisition of NSK by Focus Technology. After the acquisition, Lasonde assumed the role of senior VP of managed services at Focus Technology, driving substantial revenue growth and elevating customer satisfaction.

Michael George, recently announced as Syncro’s CEO, commented on Lasonde’s appointment, “I am excited to have Tim join the team. He brings the DNA of an MSP operator to our business. Tim will help us forge a stronger connection to our MSP partners and support our goal of helping them operate more efficiently and profitably.”

Ahmed Fadili, vice president of managed IT services and cloud operations, Focus Technology said, “Tim’s journey from a technician to an executive leading a highly successful MSP business positions him as an ideal advocate for Syncro’s partners. His deep market understanding, and strong customer connections will enable the company to deliver comprehensive solutions that foster MSP success.”

As channel chief Lasonde will spearhead strategic development initiatives, while fostering enhanced communication and collaboration with channel partners. Lasonde’s focus on the needs of MSPs, combined with his wealth of industry expertise, will help Syncro deliver a comprehensive solution that powers MSPs’ growth and profitability.

“After 13 years in this role, it is time to hand the baton to the next generation of leaders who represent a new class of born-in-the-cloud MSPs,” said Ian Alexander, Syncro’s former channel chief and founder. “Tim’s career path from technician to leadership is a testament to his deep understanding of our partners’ needs, and his ability to incorporate them into the solutions Syncro is delivering.”

About Syncro

Syncro is a B2B SaaS company serving the Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry with headquarters in Seattle. The company provides a comprehensive platform that empowers MSPs with the tools and automation they need to run their businesses efficiently and to provide world-class IT services. Syncro’s all-in-one Professional Services Automation (PSA), Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), and remote support software solution helps MSPs to streamline operations and achieve business success. With refreshingly simple pricing, no contracts and one flat fee for all features – Syncro is dedicated to empowering its MSP partners to thrive through operational excellence, fostering growth and profitability.

Contacts

Elyse Familant

Results PR

elysef@resultspr.net

