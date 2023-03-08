Surfshark Discount Codes, Deals & Sales List (March 2023) Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Compare the best Surfshark VPN sales, deals & discount codes for March 2023, rounding up the best deals on 24 month VPN, 12 month VPN, 1 month VPN, Surfshark Antivirus & more

Surfshark is a VPN service provider that offers secure and private internet browsing experiences to its users. The company operates in over 65 countries worldwide and is trusted by millions of users. With Surfshark, users can browse the internet anonymously, encrypt their internet connection, and access geo-restricted content.

One of the most notable features of Surfshark is its affordability. Despite offering top-notch security features, Surfshark’s pricing plans are budget-friendly, making it an excellent choice for those who are looking for a VPN service that won’t break the bank. In addition, Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning that users can protect all their devices with just one subscription. This feature is particularly useful for families or those who have multiple devices.

Surfshark’s security features are also noteworthy. The company uses AES-256-GCM encryption, which is the industry standard for securing online connections. It also offers a kill switch feature that automatically disconnects the user’s internet connection if the VPN connection is lost. Additionally, Surfshark’s “Camouflage Mode” helps users bypass internet restrictions in heavily censored countries.

