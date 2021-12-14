Superintendents Select EarlyBird Education as the Winner of the 2021 Supes’ Choice K-12 Newcomer Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOR—EarlyBird Education was named the winner of the K-12 Newcomer Award in the inaugural 2021 Supes’ Choice Awards, the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents.

EarlyBird Education was selected by a panel of esteemed superintendent judges from across the nation, and assessed based on its commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity and engagement. The Supes’ Choice Awards are presented by the Institute for Education Innovation, an organization that serves as the bridge between district leaders and organizations to support the greatest challenges in K-12 education.

“We are honored to be recognized as the first-ever winner of the K-12 Newcomer Award in the Supes’ Choice Awards, and we would like to thank all of the superintendents who participated this year,” said Carla Small, co-founder and CEO of EarlyBird Education. “This recognition is a testament to district leaders’ vision and support for early detection and intervention. By replacing the old ‘wait to fail’ paradigm with a proactive, preventive tool to identify students at risk for reading difficulties, we can change the learning trajectory of children who could potentially be overlooked for months or even years — and in the window when intervention is most effective.”

“At IEI, we are committed to improving students’ outcomes and supporting effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems in education,” said Doug Roberts, founder and CEO of the Institute for Education Innovation. “The Supes’ Choice Awards provide a very unique opportunity for companies to not only get their products and solutions in front of district decisionmakers, but to also pursue recognition for their work with a prestigious, new industry award.”

Supes’ Choice Award recipients were recognized at a hybrid gala on Dec. 9, where the judges gathered in New York City and the event was live-streamed for all award applicants. The list of winners can be found at www.supeschoice.com.

About EarlyBird

EarlyBird transforms students’ lives through the early detection of reading difficulties, including dyslexia. The cloud-based technology platform includes a game-based screening assessment and dashboard that points teachers to customized action plans and evidence-based resources. With EarlyBird, educators can identify children at risk for reading difficulties in the window when intervention is most effective — before they formally learn to read. For information, visit https://earlybirdeducation.com/.

