Sunrise CO2 Sensor from Asahi Kasei’s Subsidiary, Senseair, Unveils New Technology at AHR 2024 for Energy Efficiency and Air Quality

NEW YORK & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senseair, a leader in Non-Dispersive Infrared Technology (NDIR) and a subsidiary of the Asahi Kasei Group, introduces their Sunrise CO2 sensor to the market. Based on an internal study, the technology is shown to potentially optimize energy efficiency and enhance indoor air quality, which could contribute to a healthier indoor environment. This product will debut at the upcoming AHR 2024 conference focused on HVACs in Chicago, Illinois, on January 22.









CO2 sensors play a vital role in demand-controlled ventilation (DCV) systems by ensuring that ventilation systems respond precisely to real-time conditions. As DCV systems are often placed near ventilation ducts where vibration cannot be avoided, the performance of CO2 sensors must be unaffected by the vibration.

The latest ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022 Addendum ab has introduced new precision criteria for CO2 sensors, specifically at a concentration of 2500 ppm. This requirement emphasizes the importance of choosing established CO2 sensor suppliers known for their quality and experience in the field. These new demands necessitate sensors with a robust standard of performance and accuracy.

According to ASHRAE Addendum ab, “ CO2 sensors shall be certified by the manufacturer to be accurate within ±75 ppm at concentrations of 600, 1000, and 2500 ppm when measured at sea level at 77°F (25°C). Sensors shall be factory-calibrated and certified by the manufacturer to require calibration not more frequently than once every five years. Upon detection of sensor failure, the system shall provide a signal that resets the ventilation system to supply the required minimum quantity of outdoor air (Vbz) to the breathing zone for the design zone population (Pz).”

“ Senseair, who is part of the Asahi Kasei Microdevices group, combines our industry expertise with emerging technology,” states Chris Baltar, Vice President of Business Development for Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ branch in San Jose (AKM Semiconductor). “ We have over 30 years of expertise in NDIR technology, and we continue to push limits to produce high-quality, cost-effective sensors.”

The Sunrise CO2 sensor has undergone testing in both production and development departments to ensure comprehensive insights and performance metrics to meet the highest standards. Visitors will be able to experience this firsthand at the upcoming AHR 2024 tradeshow at booth S6352. For more information on Senseair’s products, visit: https://senseair.com/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

