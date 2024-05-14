Donaldson and PolyPeptide Partner to Improve Sustainability in Peptide Manufacturing with Solvent Recovery Technology

Companies’ combined ingenuity and desire for sustainability unite to solve an industry challenge

MINNEAPOLIS & TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acetonitrile–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration and separation products and solutions, and PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a global leader in peptide manufacturing, today announced their collaboration on the development of a production scale solvent recovery system for use in peptide purification. Peptides are used as the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in therapeutic areas, which continue to broaden and include metabolic disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, orphan diseases, cardiovascular, neurology or gastro-enterology applications.





The collaboration between Donaldson and PolyPeptide marks a milestone in the pharmaceutical industry’s pursuit of environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. By leveraging Donaldson’s experience in filtration and separation technologies and PolyPeptide’s expertise in peptide synthesis, the partnership aims to introduce a pioneering solution for reclaiming and purifying acetonitrile used in peptide purification. The technology is intended to be utilized for the benefit of the entire peptide manufacturing industry.

The patented, three-step solvent recovery technology was deployed as a pilot system at Polypeptide’s manufacturing site in Torrance, California. The system recovers chromatography solvent and returns the acetonitrile to a level of purity that can be reused in the peptide manufacturing process, which significantly reduces solvent consumption and waste generation while maintaining high product purity.

Current peptide manufacturing processes use large quantities of solvents. These are often mixed with water in the peptide purification process and are then disposed of through incineration, posing environmental challenges. The introduction of this new, advanced separation technology for acetonitrile used in purification allows the water content in the solvent mixture to be effectively removed, recovering the solvent for purification and reuse.

“Donaldson is committed to solving complex filtration and separation challenges to advance life- changing therapies and supporting sustainable manufacturing practices,” said Andrew Dahlgren, president Life Sciences. “We are excited to collaborate with a global peptide leader like PolyPeptide on this solvent recovery technology to support the industry’s sustainability goals.”

“At PolyPeptide, we collaborate with our customers in the early product development phase to apply relevant principles of green chemistry,” said Brad Grossman, head of production for PolyPeptide in Torrance. “Our partnership with Donaldson is part of our comprehensive innovation efforts to reduce, recycle, replace, or even avoid hazardous solvents used in production.”

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers – from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at Donaldson.com.

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG with its consolidated subsidiaries (“PolyPeptide”) is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) which specializes in the development and manufacturing of synthetic peptides and oligonucleotides used as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or intermediates in therapeutic products. It also produces a range of generic peptides and peptides used in cosmetics. The Group mainly serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies. By supporting its customers, PolyPeptide contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. Established in 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. Additional information is available at Polypeptide.com.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by Donaldson Company, Inc., and PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Donaldson Company, Inc. and PolyPeptide Group AG are providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, do not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Donaldson: Sarika Dhadwal, sarika.dhadwal@donaldson.com

PolyPeptide: Michael Stäheli, michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com