Alight to Participate in the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Scholl, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Heaton, will present at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. ET, available via live webcast here.





Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

