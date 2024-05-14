Home Business Wire Alight to Participate in the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media...
Business Wire

Alight to Participate in the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Scholl, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Heaton, will present at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. ET, available via live webcast here.


About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Cohen

Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media Contact:
Mariana Fischbach

Mariana.Fischbach@alight.com

Articoli correlati

Donaldson and PolyPeptide Partner to Improve Sustainability in Peptide Manufacturing with Solvent Recovery Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Companies’ combined ingenuity and desire for sustainability unite to solve an industry challengeMINNEAPOLIS & TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Acetonitrile--Donaldson Company, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Tivic Health to Report Q1 2024 Financial Results and Subsequent Events on May 15th Via Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic...
Continua a leggere

The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php