Stytch Reduces Internet Friction and Helps Companies Boost Conversions with Support for Google One Tap and WebAuthn

Company adds two difficult-to-integrate authentication technologies into its industry-leading platform for developers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stytch, a company dedicated to reducing friction on the Internet with passwordless authentication, today announced support for Google One Tap and WebAuthn, bringing two additional frictionless authentication capabilities to its platform. Google One Tap, in particular, is among the most powerful ways to increase conversions.





Google claims that Reddit increased both new user sign up and returning user conversion almost twofold after implementing One Tap and Pinterest experienced similarly impressive results with more than 47 percent increase in sign-ups on Web and over 126 percent increase in sign-ups on Android.

“Our competitors are authentication companies. We are a user experience and conversion company,” said Reed McGinley-Stempel, co-founder and CEO of Stytch. “We are unique in offering support for Google One Tap within our platform. Integrating One Tap can be quite difficult, yet many companies want to do it because of the dramatic conversion increases. We do the heavy lifting to make it easy.”

Introduced in 2017, Google One Tap builds on Google’s Sign in with Google button. It uses secure tokens, rather than passwords, to sign users into partner websites and apps. Users do not have to remember their credentials, create new passwords, or be redirected away for authentication.

Developers get easy WebAuthn integration too

Stytch also now supports WebAuthn, which provides users with two highly secure, low-friction ways to authenticate themselves with mobile and desktop web applications: built-in biometrics such as TouchID or FaceID, or hardware keys such as YubiKey. The WebAuthn protocol is quickly trending toward ubiquity, with roughly 90 percent of global users’ devices supporting this authentication technology. This makes it an opportune time for developers to consider supporting WebAuthn as an option for their users.

“WebAuthn offers companies an opportunity to improve both user security and conversion by integrating this low-friction form of authentication,” said Julianna Lamb, co-founder and CTO of Stytch. “Although WebAuthn offers multiple benefits, it is typically complex to integrate into onboarding and login flows — but not so when using the Stytch platform.”

Developers are flocking to the Stytch platform due to its simple developer experience and flexible API-first approach. Since July 2021, the number of developers on the platform has increased 900 percent, from 350 to 3,500. Hundreds of firms are now building on the Stytch platform, adding core passwordless features such as embedded magic links, OAuth logins, biometrics, SMS and WhatsApp passcodes, and one-click user invitations into their user onboarding and authentication login flows.

Note: Google One Tap works with Chrome on Android, macOS, Linux and Windows 10. No mobile browser is supported on iOS. Edge on macOS and Windows 10 is supported, while Firefox is supported on Android, macOS, Linux and Windows. For unsupported browsers, developers can still leverage the passwordless + high-converting flow of the traditional “Sign in with Google” OAuth connection.

About Stytch

Stytch is building a developer platform with the tools and infrastructure to enable companies to incorporate passwordless authentication options into apps and websites. Their APIs and SDKs can improve user onboarding and retention by removing passwords from their applications and replacing them with more secure and low-friction authentication options including email magic links, one-click user invitations, biometrics, and SMS and Whatsapp passcodes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Benchmark, Coatue, Index Ventures and Thrive Capital. For more information, visit https://stytch.com/.

