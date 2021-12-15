Stringr Launches Iconiq to Bring its Award-winning Video Sourcing and Production Platform to Brands, Corporations, and Entertainment Companies

The global news media’s go-to platform for original video sourcing is now available for creatives across multiple industries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform, today announced the launch of its new creator-focused video sourcing and production platform, Iconiq. Marketers, brands, creatives, and entertainment companies can now source and produce original video content with the same speed and ease previously only available to broadcast news organizations.

Currently available for select users in a closed beta, Iconiq empowers these organizations with the same tools and services that are used daily by the world’s leading news media companies – including Stringr’s proprietary, hand-curated network of more than 120,000 videographers. Until now, creatives have had only two methods of gathering footage: they can source video themselves on-location, often at tremendous cost, or purchase generic stock footage that homogenizes their brand or story. With Iconiq, video content creators now have a better option. In a single platform, companies and creatives can source original video footage from anywhere – in a matter of hours, not days or weeks.

Additionally, from the same interface, creative professionals can edit, collaborate with teams, livestream, share straight to social, and organize years of proprietary video content in minutes – dramatically streamlining workflow. Marketers can also take advantage of built-in professional video tools like instant transcription and translation, caption editing, and even Dolby® audio enhancements. To optimize Iconiq for brands and creators, Stringr drew from previous experience with corporations like Google and Zillow, as well as consumer-facing media companies like Warner Media and MGM.

“We initially built the Stringr platform for the tumultuous and demanding world of broadcast news – if any platform has been honed through trial-by-fire, it’s ours,” explained Lindsay Stewart, Co-Founder and CEO of Stringr. “Having successfully changed the way major broadcast news outlets source original footage and edit in real-time, we turned our attention to other industries that desperately need to offer more efficiency and authenticity in their video work. Iconiq is for them.”

“The need for original video content has simply exploded over the past five years – as has the need for custom footage that can’t be sourced from stock libraries. You can’t sell a product, maintain a brand, or hope to build an audience without quality video that feels original,” added Brian McNeill, COO and co-founder of Stringr and Head of Product for Iconiq. “We launched Iconiq because the tools and platforms associated with digital footage sourcing and editing have been so fragmented. Now, Iconiq streamlines everything and brings never-before-seen cohesion to the world of video content. We’re excited to see what will be created.”

Visit http://www.iconiq.video to apply for the beta program.

About Stringr

Founded in 2014, Stringr is the first and only company to combine remote, original footage sourcing with video editing and management tools; thereby streamlining video news production for the digital age. Stringr has given its cloud-based video platform unparalleled reach by pairing it with a proprietary network of 120,000+ videographers who are stationed in all 50 states, all US DMAs, and top international locations. In addition, Stringr’s newly optimized creator platform, Iconiq, puts these newsroom-honed tools in the hands of marketers, corporate content specialists, and entertainment professionals. Backed by investors Thomson Reuters and Associated Press, Stringr’s award-winning platform continues to change the way video content is sourced, created, and managed across multiple industries. For more information visit www.stringr.com.

Contacts

Media:

Heath Fradkoff, Communications



heath@stringr.com

Claudia Barbiero, VP Marketing



claudia@stringr.com