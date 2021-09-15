Strategy Analytics: New RF Filter Technologies Set to Disrupt RF Front End Suppliers in Mobile Phones

Murata, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Skyworks, Qorvo, Taiyo Yuden Jocky for Position

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to Strategy Analytics, Murata and Broadcom are well positioned to exploit new RF filter technologies for mobile phone as reported in Acoustic Filters: Critical to Future RF FE Integration (PPT), also available as a video presentation.

Christopher Taylor, author of the report, commented, “5G mobile devices with more bands at higher frequencies and higher bandwidths have created demand for new acoustic filters. Some of the companies that appear well-positioned to meet this demand include Resonant in partnership with Murata, Broadcom, Qorvo and Akoustis, each with its own approaches.”

Stephen Entwistle, VP of Strategic Technologies, added that “The number of acoustic RF filters shipping per year will double from 2020 to 2025 as shown in the report, and depending on the success of new filter technologies, companies in the RF front end will gain or lose share as they work to broaden their product portfolios. Today thin-film SAW and scandium-doped BAW filters have generated quite a bit of interest, but this will soon shift to even more advanced filters for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: RF and Wireless Component Service

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Stephen Entwistle, +44 (0)1908 423 636, sentiwstle@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Christopher Taylor, +1 617 614 0706, ctaylor@strategyanalytics.com

Asia Contact: Sravan Kundojjala, +44(0) 1908 423 638, skundojjala@strategyanalytics.com