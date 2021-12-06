Home Business Wire Strategy Analytics: Imaging RADAR Coming to Automotive
Strategy Analytics: Imaging RADAR Coming to Automotive

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The automotive RADAR market is expected to grow from 63 million sensors worth $3 billion in 2020 to 274 million sensors worth $10 billion by 2028, according to Strategy Analytics. The report by its Autonomous Vehicle Service (AVS) service, “2022: The Year When Imaging RADAR Enters Automotive,” predicts that imaging RADAR technology will further enhance the performance of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and future autonomous driving systems.

Mandates and safety award programs have increased active safety requirements in new light vehicles, technologies, not only raising the demand for sensors, such as RADAR, but also increasing the performance requirement in ADAS and related sensors. Imaging RADAR is expected to raise range resolution, Doppler (speed) resolution, elevation sensing and counter interference from other RADAR signals, as more vehicles become equipped with RADAR. Compared to existing RADAR, imaging RADAR will limit the occurrence of false readings, detect smaller objects, classify objects in the Field of View and track more targets that are located close together. Not only will performance be enhanced, but also the robustness in sensing and classifying different objects in the FoV, which in turn would raise system performance and consumer confidence in using ADAS.

“This is why imaging RADAR will be implemented across the automotive sector,” said Kevin Mak, principal analyst in the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). Applications targeted for imaging RADAR include Distance Warning Long Range RADAR, Front Corner Alert and new applications, such as Child Presence Detection in the interior and detecting air-kicks for Power Liftgates.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Autonomous Vehicle Service (AVS): Click Here
