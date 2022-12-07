StratCap Adds New Executive to Sales Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap Securities, LLC (“StratCap”), has hired Hunter Allen as Senior Vice President to oversee the growth and development of the company’s external distribution strategy.

Mr. Allen has spent 30 years in sales leadership and management of successful sales teams in both the Financial Services and Technology industries. Prior to joining StratCap he served as Area Vice President of Adobe, Inc. and VP of Enterprise Corporate Sales for Salesforce. Mr. Allen also spent approximately 16 years in sales leadership roles with some of the most successful Financial Services distribution platforms, including Hartford, Aegon, AXA, and KBS.

Pat Miller, President of StratCap Securities, LLC, commented, “Hunter comes to us with a proven track record of success and considerable expertise in developing, mentoring, and growing high performing sales teams for leading Asset Management and Technology businesses. We’re excited to welcome him to the StratCap team.”

About StratCap

StratCap Securities, LLC is the distribution affiliate of StratCap, a privately held, global alternative investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.​

